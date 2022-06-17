Create
"Logan Paul is Over Party": Hashtag trends on Twitter after Logan Paul fires at Zayn Malik in podcast 

Logan Paul is Over Party trends on Twitter as YouTuber comments on Zayn Malik (Image via loganpaul/Instagram)
Karishma Rao
Modified Jun 17, 2022 03:55 PM IST

Controversial podcaster Logan Paul is back in the news after making statements about former One Direction member Zayn Malik. Paul regained internet fame with his Impaulsive podcast following his suicide forest controversy. Audiences seem to have taken issue with certain things said on the recent podcast.

Consequently, the hashtag “Logan Paul is Over Party” recently trended on Twitter after clips of him speaking about the former One Direction member went viral.

Malik has been making headlines after former bandmate Liam Payne appeared on Logan Paul’s podcast to speak about One Direction. Payne and Paul discussed Malik’s ex-girlfriend Yolanda Hadid and older news of Malik getting violent with Gigi Hadid’s mother.

Meanwhile, a clip of Paul discussing the same on the Flagrant Podcast went viral. The podcast episode was titled “Logan Paul Roasts Mayweather and Toasts KSI.” During the discussion, Paul added his comments on Malik.

During the podcast, Andrew Schulz stated:

“I know the guy who beats up Gigi Hadid or whatever.”

Paul responded by saying that Malik used to abuse her “regularly physically."

He went on to add:

“He hit her mom and you can’t do that. You can’t hit your girlfriend’s mom.”
So Logan Paul goes on another podcast and chats shit about zayn Malik and says he’s a “beater” and they all laugh because that’s apparently zayns culture because he’s “ethnic” stop speaking on his name it’s not that hard https://t.co/zYuOpPGXTf

During the podcast, Paul also described that Malik was from England and mentioned being an “ethnic” person when asked where he was from. Andrew Schulz continued:

“What direction was that guy facing? Was it Mecca?”

Netizens cancel Logan Paul for Zayn Malik comments

As the Flagrant podcast clip went viral at the same time when Paul’s Impaulsive episode with Payne was still a topic of discussion, many lashed out at the YouTuber for his comments on Zayn Malik.

Ardent supporters of the singer defended him relentlessly on social media. Many found Paul’s comments derogatory as well.

The hashtag “Logan Paul is Over Party” became a trend on Twitter. A few tweets on the matter read:

Logan Paul is a total over party.This dude still talks sh'it abt whoever he deslikes and clearly insults and offends people on his stupid podcasts but he's not Cancelled yet.#loganpaulisoverparty
We've had this party so many times we should be having a Logan Paul Is Over Is Over Party.#loganpaulisoverparty
Wait… y’all seriously still “canceling” Logan Paul? Not only is “cancellation” ineffective, considering the whole aokigahara corpse-filming debacle but it’s over joking about ZAYN MALIK? The convicted harasser with a domestic violence conviction?! #loganpaulisoverparty
"logan paul is over party" did i time travel back to 2017 what is happening
the only time logan paul is ever relevant is when he brings up zayn, and thats why he keeps bringing him up over…..and over…and over again, like we get you have a crush on him, but get to the back of the line buddy!!! twitter.com/ishpzxx/status…
being a “comedian” is not an excuse for being racist.stop dragging it out and clinging to zayn for clout. racism is way to normalized in the music industry. WE LOVE YOU ZAYN!! #loganpaulisoverparty https://t.co/vdIwyBsw85
It’s 2022 and some people still think it’s funny and cool to be racist?#loganpaulisoverparty WE LOVE YOU ZAYNRESPECT ZAYN https://t.co/6CndZ7nBhu
it's not cool to make fun of each other's beliefs.Respect zayn#loganpaulisoverparty https://t.co/OwQT1ruIYi
Logan paul, Keep zayn's name out of your mouth. RESPECT ZAYN#loganpaulisoverparty
can logan paul find a life where he won't have to think about zayn every single second???? bcs ig zayn is only what he can think about

Although netizens tried to cancel the YouTuber on Twitter, it seems Paul made light of the situation. While responding to the online wrath unleashed against him, he responded jokingly by saying:

“My favorite One Directioner is Charlie Puth #loganpaulisoverparty”
My favorite One Directioner is Charlie Puth #loganpaulisoverparty

What did Liam Payne say on the Impaulsive podcast?

The pop star appeared on the podcast and spoke about Zayn Malik’s tumultuous relationship with Yolanda Hadid. The British singer also commented on Malik’s upbringing, which left fans furious.

One Direction fans did not appreciate Payne airing out Malik’s dirty laundry. While talking about the Like I Would like singer, Payne said:

“If I had to go through what he went through -- with his growth and whatever else... My parents are overly supportive to the point where it's annoying at times. Zayn had a different upbringing in that sense. You can always look at the man for where he is and say, 'Oh yeah, whatever, that guy's a d**k.' But at the end of the day, once you're understanding what he's been through to get to that point -- and also whether or not he wanted to be there.”
youtube-cover

During the episode, Payne added that he could not “commend” Malik’s actions against Yolanda Hadid. He also alluded to trying to help Malik, which the latter rejected.

Edited by Srijan Sen

