"Logan Paul is Over Party": Hashtag trends on Twitter after Logan Paul fires at Zayn Malik in podcast 

Controversial podcaster Logan Paul is back in the news after making statements about former One Direction member Zayn Malik. Paul regained internet fame with his Impaulsive podcast following his suicide forest controversy. Audiences seem to have taken issue with certain things said on the recent podcast.
Consequently, the hashtag “Logan Paul is Over Party” recently trended on Twitter after clips of him speaking about the former One Direction member went viral.
Malik has been making headlines after former bandmate Liam Payne appeared on Logan Paul’s podcast to speak about One Direction. Payne and Paul discussed Malik’s ex-girlfriend Yolanda Hadid and older news of Malik getting violent with Gigi Hadid’s mother.
Meanwhile, a clip of Paul discussing the same on the Flagrant Podcast went viral. The podcast episode was titled “Logan Paul Roasts Mayweather and Toasts KSI.” During the discussion, Paul added his comments on Malik.
During the podcast, Andrew Schulz stated:
“I know the guy who beats up Gigi Hadid or whatever.”
Paul responded by saying that Malik used to abuse her “regularly physically."
He went on to add:
“He hit her mom and you can’t do that. You can’t hit your girlfriend’s mom.”
During the podcast, Paul also described that Malik was from England and mentioned being an “ethnic” person when asked where he was from. Andrew Schulz continued:
“What direction was that guy facing? Was it Mecca?”
Netizens cancel Logan Paul for Zayn Malik comments
As the Flagrant podcast clip went viral at the same time when Paul’s Impaulsive episode with Payne was still a topic of discussion, many lashed out at the YouTuber for his comments on Zayn Malik.
Ardent supporters of the singer defended him relentlessly on social media. Many found Paul’s comments derogatory as well.
The hashtag “Logan Paul is Over Party” became a trend on Twitter. A few tweets on the matter read:
Although netizens tried to cancel the YouTuber on Twitter, it seems Paul made light of the situation. While responding to the online wrath unleashed against him, he responded jokingly by saying:
“My favorite One Directioner is Charlie Puth #loganpaulisoverparty”
What did Liam Payne say on the Impaulsive podcast?
The pop star appeared on the podcast and spoke about Zayn Malik’s tumultuous relationship with Yolanda Hadid. The British singer also commented on Malik’s upbringing, which left fans furious.
One Direction fans did not appreciate Payne airing out Malik’s dirty laundry. While talking about the Like I Would like singer, Payne said:
“If I had to go through what he went through -- with his growth and whatever else... My parents are overly supportive to the point where it's annoying at times. Zayn had a different upbringing in that sense. You can always look at the man for where he is and say, 'Oh yeah, whatever, that guy's a d**k.' But at the end of the day, once you're understanding what he's been through to get to that point -- and also whether or not he wanted to be there.”
During the episode, Payne added that he could not “commend” Malik’s actions against Yolanda Hadid. He also alluded to trying to help Malik, which the latter rejected.