Zayn Malik’s sister slams Jake Paul following latter’s comments on Zayn-GiGi breakup controversy

Zayn Malik’s sister Waliyha Malik recently took to her Instagram stories, firing at Jake Paul for commenting on his ongoing breakup controversy with Gigi Hadid.

Paul slammed the Dusk Till Dawn singer after allegations of Malik assaulting his now ex-girlfriend Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, surfaced online. The YouTuber-boxer said:

Jake Paul @jakepaul Gigi Hadid @GiGiHadid @jakepaul Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed ... @jakepaul Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed ... Your “rEsPeCtFuL KiNg” punched your mom in the face twitter.com/GiGiHadid/stat… Your “rEsPeCtFuL KiNg” punched your mom in the face twitter.com/GiGiHadid/stat…

What did Zayn Malik’s sister Waliyha Malik say about Jake Paul?

Following Paul’s unnecessary involvement in the Zayn-Gigi controversy, Malik’s sister Waliyha took to her Instagram stories firing at Paul’s father, Greg.

Waliyha shared a screenshot of a 2018 story regarding Greg Paul, which stated that he had allegedly purportedly taken part in inappropriate activity with minor girls.

Waliyha Malik took to her Instagram story, dissing boxer Jake Paul (Image via @Waliyha.azad/ Instagram)

Along with the screenshot, Waliyha Malik wrote:

“Instead of making TikToks about other people and their lives, you obsessed beg, how about you make a TikTok about your own family matters? But then again, no one gives a f**k about your irrelevant a**e.”

Waliyha also referred to a TikTok video Jake Paul had created where he laughed at the allegations made against Malik. He wrote in the same video, “How the turns have tabled” (a famous quote from The Office).

Waliyha Malik also shared an Instagram post of Tommy Fury, offering her full support to the boxer who is to fight Jake Paul on December 18.

Waliyha Malik is supporting Tommy Fury before his bout against Jake Paul (Image via @Waliyha.azad/ Instagram)

Jake Paul began feuding with Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid in 2020. He had taken to Twitter, claiming that the Pillowtalk hitmaker “basically told me to f**k off for no reason when I was being nice to him.”

Following Paul’s tweet, supermodel Gigi clapped back on Twitter by saying Malik would not “care to hang with you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies.” She also called her now ex a “respectful king.”

Despite Zayn Malik claiming he did not hit the 57-year-old Dutch model, he pleaded no contention for four counts of harassment. Since then, the star has also been sentenced to 360 days of probation.

At the time of writing, Jake Paul had not responded to Waliya Malik’s online dig. Meanwhile, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid continue to negotiate custody of their year-old daughter Khai with lawyers.

