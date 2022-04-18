5 best gaming phones to play Runescape

Due to its fantastic graphics and playability, the mobile version of the iconic PC game, Runescape, is trendy among players. It is now available for download on both the Apple App and Google Play stores.

While downloading the game will allow you to play it, having a good gaming phone will vastly improve your gaming experience. Playing this title on a competent gaming phone will allow you to broadcast it in good resolution without freezing issues.

Five most potent phones to play Runescape

OnePlus 9 Pro

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Asus ROG 5 Ultimate

Redmi Note 10S

Samsung Galaxy S22

5) OnePlus 9 Pro

Cost: $898

Battery: 4500 mAh

Processor: Snapdragon 888

Display: 6.67-inch screen

Back Camera: 48 MP

Front Camera: 16 MP

When it comes to good gaming phones, OnePlus is the market leader since it concentrates on giving users the most incredible gaming experience possible. It has provided various gaming devices, the most recent being the OnePlus 9 Pro.

This smartphone includes a 6.67-inch Full HD display screen that provides a good view and a terrific gaming experience. It offers a 120 Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 888 processor, so gamers needn't worry about stopping their games. This device includes a 4500 mAh battery to play Runescape for long periods.

4) Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Cost: $450

Battery: 5000 mAh

Processor: Snapdragon 778G

Display: 6.7-inch screen

Back Camera: 64 MP

Front Camera: 32 MP

Samsung is one of the most well-known brands for affordable gaming phones. Hence, if you're searching for a solid budget phone to play Runescape, the Galaxy M52 5G might be the best option.

It possesses an octa-core Snapdragon 778G processor and a 120 Hz refresh rate screen to provide you with the most outstanding gaming experience possible. It also brings a 6.7-inch display screen and 6 GB of RAM, making it ideal for gaming.

The 5000 mAh battery life lets you play titles like PUBG for a long time.

3) Asus ROG 5 Ultimate

Cost: $999

Battery: 6000 mAh

Processor: Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G

Display: 6.78-inch screen

Back Camera: 64 MP

Front Camera: 24 MP

The Asus ROG 5 Ultimate is undoubtedly one of the best gaming smartphones on the market, with a 6.8-inch display and a 144 Hz AMOLED screen, albeit it is a touch pricey.

It has 18 GB of RAM, allowing it to run high-resolution games like BGMI without crashing. Aside from unique shooting triggers, gamers will like the Asus ROG 5 Ultimate's 6000 mAh battery life. It is the perfect phone for professional gaming and content creation for titles like Runescape.

2) Redmi Note 10S

Cost: $259

Battery: 5000 mAh

Processor: MediaTek Helio G95

Display: 6.4-inch screen

Back Camera: 64 MP

Front Camera: 13 MP

Thanks to its MediaTek Helio G95 strong processor and 6 GB RAM, the Redmi Note 10S is one of the most potent budget gaming phones available. It allows users to enjoy the best gaming experience imaginable and lets you play games at 120 FPS without freezing.

The Redmi Note 10S boasts a 5000 mAh battery, so those who play for extended periods won't have to worry about running out of juice. It's ideal for graphics-intensive games like PUBG and COD Mobile, apart from Runescape.

1) Samsung Galaxy S22

Cost: $799

Battery: 5000 mAh

Processor: Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Display: 6.1-inch screen

Back Camera: 50 MP

Front Camera: 10 MP

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is a small, fast mobile phone that offers a consistent Android gaming experience. A minor update keeps the S21's greatest features while upgrading the camera, CPU, and materials, resulting in a decent Android tablet.

The Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and 8 GB of RAM make it excellent for games like Runescape. The 5000 mAh battery life lets you play high-graphic games for extended times without the device freezing.

Note: The above list entirely represents the author's personal views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer