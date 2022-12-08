World of Warcraft: Dragonflight guide: How to take part in Grand Hunts

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight brings many new features and events to the game, and among the more exciting ones are Grand Hunts. In these, the Maruuk Centaur will have you aiding them across the Dragon Isles. It's also worth noting that Grand Hunts will take place in the areas of this expansion, so keep an eye out for them as they rotate from one zone to another.

These events are available for a limited time, and you can only gain rewards from three of them per week. They're also the best way to grind Maruuk Reputation, something that will take a significant amount of time. When improving your relations on the Dragon Isles, Grand Hunts events in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight are going to be important. But how do players take part in them?

How can you take part in the Maruuk Centaur Grand Hunts in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

Like the Community Feast in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, it takes a little time to access Grand Hunts. For starters, you need to have at least Renown 5 reputation with the Maruuk Centaur. This will, of course, take a great deal of work.

Simply complete the quests across the Ohn’ahran Plains, and you will eventually get there. You don’t have a bunch of dailies to grind, so you just have to play the zone — complete quests, kill monsters, etc. — and build up your Renown in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Thankfully, you only need to reach Renown 5 only once. When you hit Renown 5 on one character, Grand Hunts will be available for all other playable entities, which is great because it is the slowest grind in the expansion. Other than these events, there aren't any major ways to farm reputation for the Maruuk Centaur. This means you'll only get to rely on World Quests.

It’s easy to spot a Grand Hunt on the map. Simply hover over one of the horns on the map and check if it’s the event you seek. Some of these icons lead to other community events, though, so be aware of that.

When looking for Grand Hunts in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, check your map for this icon (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

After you've spotted the Grand Hunt, just travel to the zone where it is taking place in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. They move every two hours, so if you’re too late, don’t worry; another will spawn shortly somewhere else on the map.

While on a Grand Hunt in the Dragon Isles, you’ll have six tasks to complete in the area. What the tasks will entail will vary from one region to the next. Typically, you’ll have to find the actual hunt, and you’ll start performing the quests for the Maruuk Centaur. These will generally involve farming, crafting materials, killing enemies, and more.

Each Grand Hunt offers Grand Hunt Spoils, and each of its tasks grants 15 Reputation. It’s worth noting that the first three Grand Hunts give you Grand Hunt Spoils, and that’s it for the week. After that, the event will give you three to four Centaur Hunting Trophies and a relatively low chance of picking up gear.

Here are the rewards that can be obtained through Grand Hunts:

Epic Grant Hunt Spoils rewards

20 Centaur Hunting Trophy

50 Dragon Isles Supplies

Chance at gear drops

Chance at hunting companion customizations

1 Passing Renascence

Chance at the Plainswalker Bearer mount

Rare Grand Hunt Spoils rewards

15 Centaur Hunting Trophy

50 Dragon Isles Supplies

Chance at gear drops

Chance at hunting companion customizations

Common Grand Hunt Spoils rewards

10 Centaur Hunting Trophy

50 Dragon Isles Supplies

Chance at gear drops

Chance at hunting companion customizations

That sums up this guide to taking part in Grand Hunts in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Simply head to the area it’s taking part in, complete whatever tasks the Maruuk has for you, and get a bit of reputation, as well as maybe some other useful supplies, as your reward.

