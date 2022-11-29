How to unlock Dragon Isles' World Quests in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has officially launched on PC, and with it comes a ton of content. Like all recent expansions for WoW, the new title includes the World Quest system. To gain access, you must complete several vital storylines.

World Quests are a huge part of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s gameplay loop. They are a great way to unlock new gear and other essential resources for your characters. Players want to unlock these as quickly as possible and start working on them. It is not difficult to unlock World Quests, either.

What players need to do to unlock World Quests in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

World Quests are the next evolution of Daily Quests and began back in WoW: Legion. This is the fourth iteration of World Quests in the MMO. The quality of these quests has varied over the years, with Legion possibly having the best World Quests and Shadowlands feeling lengthier and less enjoyable.

Thankfully, this process isn’t all that complicated. Naturally, you cannot unlock these unless you’re playing and have unlocked the WoW: Dragonflight expansion, so when you’re ready to play, make sure that is already done. After arriving on the Dragon Isles, you must go through the campaign.

This new zone has four central regions, and you must complete the Main Storyline for three: Waking Shores, Ohn’ahran Plains, and Azure Span. Finishing these will allow you to head to Thaldraszus. You’ve got a few more storylines that you need to take the time to complete.

Valdrakken

City of Dragons

Time Management

Big Time Adventure

Take your time and do all of the quests associated with these particular storylines. In the final chapter of the Thaldraszus storyline, you’ll unlock Moving On, which is a quest granted by Nozdormu. Head to the Seat of the Aspects and chat with Alexstrasza.

Moving On is the last part of the Thaldraszus story, and you receive the achievement Just Don’t Aske me to Spell It. After you do this, you can head to your map and see which World Quests are available in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Keep in mind that World Quests are available for a limited time.

By hovering over a World Quest, you can see the reward and determine if it’s something you’re interested in doing the right way or something that can wait until later.

These are typically short, simple quests that will appear across the Dragon Isles, as they did in the previous World of Warcraft expansions. They are often a source of powerful gear, reputation, and gold. In previous expansions, it was one of the better ways to find new gear as soon as you hit the level cap.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s World Quests feel similar to Legion’s - often short, fun, and easy to get into. You won’t have to spend tons of time on them.

