How to quickly reach level 70 in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Following the recent launch of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, thousands of players have begun heading to the Dragon Isles. Home to an intense new story, players can either log into their regular character or create a new Dracthyr Evoker. By the time the character is done with its introduction, it will reach level 60, and should be ready to take on the challenges of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

There are four zones to explore in the Dragon Isles, and as with every expansion, reaching level 70 is a daunting task. You can get the level grind completed in a few hours if you’re really pushing, but that can be exhausting.

However, there are a few ways to get going faster. It all boils down to moving as quickly as possible and spending as little time as you can in cutscenes, or accepting quests. Here's what you can do to increase your leveling speed in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Tips to reach level 70 as fast as possible in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

It won’t surprise long-time WoW players to know that many other competitors have already hit level 70, despite the expansion's recent release on November 28. In a few hours, people were already hitting the level cap and trying to get the best gear possible on launch day.

Even if you haven’t spent time in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s alpha and beta, there’s still a lot you can do to quickly level. For example, you can get a mod such as QuickQuest to auto-accept/auto-complete quests.

You also have a new Interact Key in the UI. Pressing the button bound to it will make it interact with NPCs. This is another perfect way to progress faster. To do this, go to the Options in your System menu, and use the search bar for “Interact”.

In World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, you are going to want to focus on your Main Story quests. Look for the exclamation marks that are bordered.

You will need to keep an eye out for items that can increase your Speed Rating, which will help you move faster on the map. Getting between objectives is really important if you want to advance quickly. Here are a handful of items you can unlock in-game.

Light-step Hoofplates: A Battle for Azeroth mount equipment piece, it grants 20% movement speed to your mount. It doesn’t stack with your Paladin and Death Knight speed buffs, though.

A Battle for Azeroth mount equipment piece, it grants 20% movement speed to your mount. It doesn’t stack with your Paladin and Death Knight speed buffs, though. Guild Cloak/Guild Banner: If you’re in a guild and at least Revered with it, you can get the Cloak of Coordination to teleport back to Orgrimmar quickly. The Guild Banner helps with boosting EXP, when you’re in close quarters, farming lots of enemies.

If you’re in a guild and at least Revered with it, you can get the to teleport back to Orgrimmar quickly. The Guild Banner helps with boosting EXP, when you’re in close quarters, farming lots of enemies. Fried Bonefish: This Shadowlands meal grants 282 speed rating after you kill a monster that gives exp (roughly 20% speed at level 60)

This Shadowlands meal grants 282 speed rating after you kill a monster that gives exp (roughly 20% speed at level 60) Straddling Jewel Doublet: Grants 13 speed rating for every Shadowlands gem equipped

Grants 13 speed rating for every Shadowlands gem equipped Fortified Speed Cloak Enchant: This Shadowlands enchantment grants 30 speed rating

You will want to avoid optional quests as well. Focus on the main story - you can go back to profession quests and side quests later. Stay along the path of the main Campaign and avoid everything else. Players can also research the build they plan on using to speed up their in-game progression.

However, the only optional quest you might want to take up is Dragonriding, as this will ensure that your Dragon gets all the bells and whistles it needs to move faster. Also, take the time to get Dragonriding glyphs in the first zone.

You might not reach level 70 after completing the campaign unless you’ve spent some time doing dungeons. Thankfully, upon completion, you can take part in the side content and farm easy EXP. Between this, skipping cutscenes, and auto-accepting quests, you should be able to reach level 70 in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. WoW's latest expansion launched on November 28, 2022.

