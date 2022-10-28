How to import and export Talent builds in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft (or WoW) is one of the most popular MMORPGs out there and continues to see support to this day. The upcoming expansion, called Dragonflight, is set to add tons of new features and mechanics. One such inclusion is the ability to import and export Talent loadouts.

But what exactly are Talents? How do you export and import them?

WoW Dragonflight allows customizing Talent builds to a player's preference

Talent trees feature skills to augment the player's character. These extensive skill tree setups can be saved for loadouts, and are saved in the form of text strings, making import and export builds.

Exporting a build:

New search functions for UI and Options coming in Trying to find that Talent? No worries!New search functions for UI and Options coming in #Dragonflight Trying to find that Talent? No worries! New search functions for UI and Options coming in #Dragonflight https://t.co/8t7Db3I8GG

To export a build, select the dropdown menu at the bottom left corner of the Talents menu

At the bottom of the dropdown menu, click the Share button.

This copies the build details to the clipboard and players will be notified as such

Paste this to a friend's DM or anywhere else to share

Importing a build:

Once player's have the skill code string, head to the Talents screen

From the same dropdown screen, select the Import option above the Share option

Paste the copied code to import the skill tree

This will allow players to create a new build from the imported settings

What is WoW Dragonflight about?

The Dragonflights of Azeroth have returned to defend their ancestral home, the Dragon Isles. Filled with elemental magic and the life energies of Azeroth, the Isles are awakening once again, and it's up to you to explore their primordial wonders and discover secrets that have been long-forgotten.

Dominate the Dragon Isles as a newly awakened Dracthyr Evoker, WoW’s first-ever playable race-and-class combo.

Draconian Heritage: Dracthyr Evokers freely switch between two customizable forms—choosing between a humanoid visage, and a fearsome draconic form to battle foes and overcome obstacles.

Choose your allegiance: Dracthyr Evokers look to forge their own path in Azeroth, and will fight for the Horde or the Alliance.

Intro Exprience: Delve into the story of the Dracthyr in a brand-new starting experience and learn how to use your new abilities before venturing forth.

Specializations: Dracthyr Evokers can fight from mid-range with claws and fiery breath attacks (Devastation) or draw upon the life-giving magic of renewal to support allies (Preservation).

Empowered Abilities: Dracthyr Evokers can empower their draconic abilities through magic. Charge-up your attacks and unleash them at the precise moment to maximize effect.

But there's still more:

Mastering the Skies: Use your new riding abilities to keep yourself and your Drake in the air - but beware, the denizens of the Dragon Isles will knock out inexperienced Dragonriders right out of the sky.

Special Moves: As you grow in skill, you and your Drake will master new maneuvers. Fight against exhaustion and the pull of the earth, and soar above the Dragon Isles.

Talented Rider: Continue to improve your Dragonriding skill by hunting down ancient glyphs and advancing your new Dragonriding skill tree.

More Customization: As you explore and conquer additional challenges all over the Dragon Isles, you will unlock even more customization options for your Dragon Isles Drakes in WoW

Dragonflight is coming to WoW on November 28. The iconic MMORPG is available to play on PC via a subscription model.

