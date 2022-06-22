World of Warcraft: Dragonflight to launch in 2022 - Physical and digital editions revealed

The next World of Warcraft expansion, Dragonflight, is coming in 2022. While no hard release date has been confirmed, Activision Blizzard has said the game’s expansion would be released later in 2022. As part of the expansion, players will head to the Dragon Isles, which is the origin of Dragonkind.

Players will also have access to a new method of flight, a new race/class combo, and much more. World of Warcraft fans can also pre-order the game now through a variety of bundles, each with its own bonus items.

World of Warcraft @Warcraft



30 Days of Game Time

Tangled Dreamweaver Mount

Wings of Awakening Transmog

Level 60 Character Boost

And more!



🛒 blizz.ly/3xq8Cpo Pre-purchase the Dragonflight Epic Edition and get instant access to:30 Days of Game TimeTangled Dreamweaver MountWings of Awakening TransmogLevel 60 Character BoostAnd more! Pre-purchase the Dragonflight Epic Edition and get instant access to:⏳ 30 Days of Game Time🐉 Tangled Dreamweaver Mount🌟 Wings of Awakening Transmog ⬆️ Level 60 Character Boost➕ And more! 🛒 blizz.ly/3xq8Cpo https://t.co/5L5gCwwBdr

World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight to launch in 2022, bundles revealed

The level cap in WoW will be increased to 70 again in Dragonflight as players head to the new zones awaiting on the Dragon Isles with the Waking Shores, Ohn’ahran Plains, Azure Span, and Thaldraszus, each being home to one of the dragon aspects. Executive Producer Holly Longdale spoke about the upcoming expansion in a press release as well:

"We are thrilled to share that we’ll be bringing our next expansion to players later this year. Dragonflight is a return to Azeroth, and the freedom and exploration that World of Warcraft is known for. This is your chance to get up close and personal with the rich history of the storied Dragon Isles, and to immerse yourself in the high-fantasy at the core of the Warcraft universe."

Fans will also have a new way to fly through the areas with Dragonriding. Players will have customizable Dragon Isles Drakes to soar through the skies of these new areas. Here on the Dragon Isles, the Dracthyr Allied Race awaits, with their only class: Evoker. The new Dracthyr/Evoker will start at level 58 and will be the next Hero Class for the game.

There are three digital bundles for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, each with its own exclusive items for fans as they work to reclaim the Dragon Isles.

Editions and prices of World of Warcraft’s expansion

Base Edition ($49.99): Includes Drakks, a pre-purchase bonus pet to accompany you on your quests.

Includes Drakks, a pre-purchase bonus pet to accompany you on your quests. Heroic Edition ($69.99): Includes Drakks pre-purchase bonus pet, the new Murkastrasza pet, a Dragonflight-level character boost (level 60), and a new Tangled Dreamweaver flying mount to soar on.

Includes Drakks pre-purchase bonus pet, the new Murkastrasza pet, a Dragonflight-level character boost (level 60), and a new Tangled Dreamweaver flying mount to soar on. Epic Edition ($89.99): Includes all Base and Heroic items, the Timewalker’s Hearthstone effect, the Diadem of the Spell-keeper head-slot transmog, the Wings of Awakening back-slot transmog in five color variants, and 30 days of game time.

In addition, there will be a physical Collector’s Set, which contains all of the digital items in the Epic Edition. It also comes with an Art of Dragonflight hardcover book, an Alexstrasza mousepad, and a collectible five-pin set of the primary dragon flights. It retails for $129.99 and will ship later this year.

World of Warcraft @Warcraft



blizz.ly/39ETqNd Upgrade to the Epic Edition Collector's Set and amass a trove of rare and wondrous items to aid you on your journey to the Dragon Isles. Upgrade to the Epic Edition Collector's Set and amass a trove of rare and wondrous items to aid you on your journey to the Dragon Isles.🐲 blizz.ly/39ETqNd https://t.co/JMAtuJtI8O

While there is no release date for the WoW expansion, it will feature a wealth of new content to explore and lore to dive into as players uncover and reclaim the mythical Dragon Isles.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far