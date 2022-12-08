World of Warcraft: Dragonflight guide - How to take part in Community Feasts

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has a few new world events that come with this latest expansion, and includes the Iskaara Community Feasts. These world events are a fun, optional objective, but if you’re trying to improve your connections with the new factions of the Dragon Isles, they’re going to be a must-play.

For the Community Feasts, they spawn every three hours and 30 minutes in Iskaara. You’ll get a notification while in the area when you have 15 minutes before the actual event takes place. But how do you gain access to Community Feasts in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, and what does it entail?

How to join in on Community Feasts in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

When you’re grinding reputation for the Iskaara Tuskaar in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, you’re going to run out of quests eventually. If you want to maximize your growth in the region, you won’t want to forget about Community Feasts. It’s a relatively simple event, and that makes it one of the best ways to garner a reputation in the zone.

You can’t start taking part in this until you have Renown 3 with the Iskaara Tuskaar. Once you’ve gained 2500 Reputation in the area, you'll hit Renown 1. This will allow you to gain a further reputation with the faction. This means you will simply have to head down to the Tuskaar village and complete quests for them.

It’s going to take time to hit Renown 3, so just keep working on the main story until you’ve t triggered that. Once you’re at that milestone, you unlock this event not just for your main character, but any alts you play in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

The event takes place in Iskaara in the Azure Span, and you just need to talk to Chef Big Nook in the village when the event is taking place. When it begins, Chef Big Nook will have tasks for you to complete to improve the flavor of his soup.

Each of these tasks rewards you with 25 Iskaar Reputation, so it’s worth doing as many of these as possible. However, you’ll also want to pick up the weekly quest next to the soup. Pleeqi has a quest called “Community Feast,” which tasks you with completing five of the Community Feast tasks. It doesn’t matter which, just do five of them.

Completing that will give you 500 Iskaara Reputation, as well as the incredibly important Supply-Laden Soup Pot. This rewards you with a variety of items that players will not want to miss out on.

Rewards for Community Feast quest

1-3 Dragon Isles Artifacts and Sacred Tuskaar Totem

1 piece of gear that scales with your ilevel (up to 382)

1-3 Primal Chaos

1 Passing Renascence

Assorted Cooking Reagents for Dragon Isles

It also has a chance to drop the Recipe: Gral’s Reverence, which is one of the Grand Banquets of the Kalu’ak. The recipe is not a guaranteed drop, so you’ll have to be lucky for that.

When you complete the Community Feast, you can eat the soup for the Spirit of Sharing buff. This World of Warcraft: Dragonflight buff grants temporary Versatility and a heal whenever you deal a killing blow. The higher the soup’s rating, the better the buff is. Getting the soup to Legendary will trigger a rare spawn - Bisquius. This mob has a daily lockout, so you can only loot it once a day.

It can drop valuable reagents for the cooking profession and will reward you with an achievement, Leftovers’ Revenge upon beating it. This also grants the player a transmog, Big Kinook’s Spare Ladle for staff weapons.

This is an incredibly easy event to take part in, but it might be hard to determine when it will show up. You will see a horn on your mini-map when it’s taking place. One can also download a few mods to help with this. A Weak Aura mod, found here, for NA users, will help you track the feast.

With this in mind, you can easily hop over to Iskaara on the Dragon Isles, take part in this fun World of Warcraft: Dragonflight event, and help make a delicious soup!

