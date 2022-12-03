World of Warcraft: Dragonflight guide - How to easily farm Resilient Leather

Professions in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight saw some major changes to them, making them a far more enjoyable experience overall. If you’re going to go down the path of Leatherworking, you’re going to need to skin a whole ton of beasts on the Dragon Isles. Thankfully, one of the more valuable resources, Resilient Leather is something that only that profession needs.

It’s used in many professions, and so it’s going to be something you want to seek as you play World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. For such an important material, it’s thankfully not an especially rare one. If you’re after Resilient Leather, here’s what you should do.

Where to go on the Dragon Isles to farm Resilient Leather in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

The Dragon Isles is a vast, new area for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, and as you travel across the four zones of this island, you’ll come across many beasts that can be skinned for Leatherworking resources. Resilient Leather is a very popular, in-demand material that is used in 61 recipes as of this writing.

You can buy it at the Auction House, of course, but it’s not such a rare material that you won’t be able to find it on your own. With a wide assortment of beasts roaming the Dragon Isles, you won’t be short of targets to skin, but there are some particular areas you should consider.

There are 81 targets across this expansion that can grant you Resilient Leather, in all four zones. In fact, the first time you enter Ohn’ahran Plains from the Waking Shores, the first farming spot will appear in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. You should be looking for Ravenous Rockfang, and there are almost always three of them as soon as you get into the zone.

You must head to the Timberstep Outpost in Ohn’ahran Plains, in the northeast of the zone. It’s the most northeast spot on the zone map in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, and you’ll find the Rockfangs there. It’s a mob that has an incredibly fast respawn time, so there will be a little downtime between respawns.

However, these aren’t the only options in this zone. There are well over 20 mobs in this zone that have a chance to drop Resilient Leather. You aren’t guaranteed to get the leather no matter what you farm, but you stand the best chance with the Ravenous Rockfang.

You can also fly to Azure Span’s Camp Nowhere as you explore World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. This quest hub is in the southwest part of the zone, and there are a few valuable targets for Resilient Leather. In particular, consider Wildwater Ottuks and Wild Crystalspines.

These are easy to slaughter, and can often drop the leather you’re seeking. The great thing about this area is that there are other beasts that can drop Resilient Leather here. You won’t be out of luck if you choose this area as your next farming spot.

If you are farming Resilient Leather in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, consider both spots as the best locations. Although, it’s worth noting that these aren’t the only targets. These are just the two best spots where you can find a large number of enemies to skin at a steady pace. As you fly about on your dragon, there will be no shortage of this valuable item.

