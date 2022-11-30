Professions in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight - Crafting stats, gear, specializations, and more

Professions in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight got a serious overhaul. Developers did a great deal to make them feel useful, and these changes were long overdue. The existing system of how you craft has not changed, but several things around crafting have changed. There are new crafting stats, item quality changes, and more to be aware of when considering crafting in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

All crafters received something new. While it can seem quite daunting at first, it’s a great new system to the game. Gear crafted feels stronger than previous expansions, and professional specialization has improved.

Professions have been given a significant overhaul in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

No matter what profession you choose on the Dragon Isles, you will see a similar UI. The left side of the screen features a recipe list. The central portion of the UI is dedicated to reagents for whatever item you’re trying to craft, as well as slots for optional reagents. These can increase the quality of your item but also increase the difficulty.

The required Skill is the minimum professional level you need to craft the item in question, and Recipe Difficulty is the level you need to get the best possible version of whatever you’re crafting in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

While this isn’t new, it’s presented in a straightforward way to understand. While these are pretty clear, there are also Profession Stats, which are significantly more confusing. There are new professional stats that boost your potential in your profession. Crafting and gathering each has its new stats to be aware of.

Crafting stats

Inspiration: Grants a chance to be inspired, which allows you to craft at a greater skill

Resourcefulness: Grants a chance to use fewer tradable reagents

Crafting Speed: You craft a percentage faster

Multicraft: This adds a chance to craft additional items but only works on stackable items - like Alchemists

Gathering stats

Finesse: You have a shot at gathering more of the primary reagent you're farming. The higher the stat, the greater chance you have of this triggering

Deftness: Increases gathering speed

Perception: You have a greater chance to spot rare reagents while farming

Crafting gear also exists now and will auto-equip when you open your crafting window. Each profession has three slots - one tool and two accessories, which boost your crafting stats. You will want to spend some time and gold acquiring good crafting stats to make your time as easy as possible.

As you gain materials to craft with, you’ll likely also notice that many of them have quality levels. This will mean that the Crafting quality of something will probably be improved. It might mean a flask gives a buff for longer, or you might have a higher item level. Skill level, high-quality reagents, and optional reagents all help improve the item.

Thankfully, you’ll see a quality bar before you commit to crafting something. That way, you can tell how great an item will be before you throw your resources into it. You can also now recraft items.

This is an excellent chance to play World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Now you can take an item you’ve already crafted, use a portion of the materials, and a new material - Artisan’s Mettle. You can use this system to improve an item’s quality, change its stats, increase its Item Level, or you may want to adjust the Optional Reagents you used.

Profession Specializations, Profession Knowledge, and Crafting Orders

Profession Specializations, while not new, have been overhauled. Each crafting profession has a series of specializations in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Blacksmithing, for example, can specialize in Armorsmithing, Weaponsmithing, Speciality Smithing, or Hammer Control.

These become available after you have 25 skill points in a profession, and the others unlock at 50, 75, and so on. You can also unlock all the specializations for your professions. But pick the one you want to focus on first. When choosing a specialization, you also need Profession Knowledge to unlock their skill tree.

The best way to gain Profession Knowledge is to complete daily quests by professional trainers in Valdrakken. It is not the only way to gain Profession Knowledge in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Each time you craft something new for the first time, you gain Profession Knowledge. Gathering professions can also help you gain Profession Knowledge whenever you mine or harvest resources.

The last but perhaps most exciting facet of crafting is that Crafting Orders are now available in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. You can use this interface to request others to craft items for you - even Bind on Pickup items. You can make this request Public, Guild, or Personal.

You can customize the reagents used, or you can request the crafter to use their materials if you lack something. This will almost assuredly cost more gold, though, so be advised. It’s a brilliant system, and it’s about time it was added to the game.

