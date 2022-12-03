What are the Dracthyr Evoker's best professions in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

The Dragon Isles house many challenges and adventures in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. They’re also home to the MMO’s new race/class combination, the Dracthyr Evoker. At the time of writing, the Dracthyr can only be an Evoker, but that could change over time.

With many people trying out this brand-new class, the question of which profession to pick arises. While most of the professions are clearly useful, there is a particular pair that stands out. Considering that the Dracthyr Evoker class is a hybrid that can DPS or heal and can wear Mail, the solution is quite apparent.

Ideal professions for a Dracthyr Evoker in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

When you are playing a Dracthyr Evoker in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, no matter what build you’re going, the best professions to choose are Leatherworking and Skinning. Both professions can be picked up early in the Dragon Isles at the Wingrest Embassy. So, what makes this such a brilliant combination for Dracthyr Evokers in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

As leatherworkers, you often start off by making leather armor and eventually progress to crafting mail armor. Dracthyr Evoker gear is likely going to be shared with Shaman, as it is one of the few classes that actively use mail. Hunters, Shaman, and Evoker share common interest in mail armor.

However, Evoker is a caster class, so they won’t really be sharing Hunter gear. Instead, they will want the same gear that Restoration and Elemental Shamans tend to pick up or craft. Hence, Leatherworking is a perfect profession for Dracthyr in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

As a Leatherworker, you will need a steady flow of leather to craft with, which is where Skinning comes in as the other choice of profession. Of course, you could have an alternate character that farms leather drops for you, but having them both in one place will allow you to be self-reliant for most of your recipes.

If you are a Leatherworker/Skinner Dracthyr, you’ll want to pick the Mail Specialization first since you will not be wearing leather armor. Once you have 25 skill points in a craft, you can unlock specializations such as World of Warcraft: Dragonflight crafter.

You could also go for Enchanting and Inscription as a satisfactory alternative pairing, but it just doesn’t match the raw power you get from Leatherworking and Skinning. There are many beast enemies to skin across the Dragon Isles, so you’ll have no shortage of free leather to grab. Players who aren’t skinning often leave bodies behind that you can skin in their stead.

It’s very easy to get powerful gear as a crafter in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight while leveling, with players getting even 310+ gear. This makes it so you don't have to worry about having strong gear unless you get a lucky upgrade as a quest reward or in a dungeon.

With this knowledge in mind, it’s clear that Leatherworking and Skinning are the perfect professions for your adventures as a Dracthyr Evoker in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Skinning makes it easy for you to earn money, and, when combined with Leatherworking, it allows you to build up your personal gear.

