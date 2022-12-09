World of Warcraft: Dragonflight guide - How to unlock Cenarion Hatchling and Swift Windsteed via Twitch drops

Blizzard Entertainment has been giving away some great, classic items on Twitch to reward viewers of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight streams. This trend continues, this time with Cenarion Hatchling and Swift Windsteed. Both items are normally only available in the cash shop for MMO but you can get them for free.

Thankfully, it’s going to be very easy to do so. This is Blizzard’s way of celebrating the race to World Fist in the upcoming raid, Vault of the Incarnates. Some of the best guilds in the game will be competing to be the first to complete the raid on World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. How can you be rewarded on Twitch? Read on to find out.

How and where to unlock the Cenarion Hatchling and Swift Windsteed in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

The Twitch drop event begins today, December 9, 2022, and will last until December 13, 2022. To get people excited for Vault of the Incarnates, which opens up on December 14, 2022, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is giving away a pair of its cash shop items for free. The only catch is that you have to watch some World of Warcraft on Twitch.

Thankfully, you don't have to gift any subscriptions, like the Ichabod pet, or watch a Team Liquid stream either. You simply have to go to Twitch and watch someone who is streaming World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. The requirements for these drops are listed below.

How to unlock Twitch drops for World of Warcraft

You must have a Twitch account and be logged in

You can only earn progress for a Twitch drop on one channel at a time

You must watch streamers that are streaming the “World of Warcraft” category and also has drops enabled

Do not pause the stream

You need to connect your Twitch and Battle.net accounts to receive the rewards

After you’ve watched a World of Warcraft: Dragonflight stream for four hours, claim your Cenarion Hatchling pet. Once you’ve claimed it, you can watch any other WoW streamer to work on claiming the Swift Windsteed mount.

You can easily check your progress as well. If you click on your Twitch icon in the top-right corner and go to “Drops and Rewards,” you’ll see a progress bar that will fill up as you watch your favorite World of Warcraft streamers.

If you don’t have your accounts connected already, here are a few simple steps to get that sorted out.

How to connect your Battle.net and Twitch accounts

Go to the Connections tab on your Battle.net account

Click on “Twitch”

Enter your Twitch account and follow the on-screen directions

Confirm that you want to connect the account

When you see the notification that they’re connected, you’re done

This is a limited-time event for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, so find your favorite MMO streamers who have drops enabled and go tune in to claim some free rewards that are usually exclusive to the cash shop.

This isn't the last Twitch drop of the month, either. Starting on December 14, you can unlock another free in-game reward.

