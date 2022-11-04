How to get World of Warcraft's rare Feldrake mount for free via Twitch drops

World of Warcraft players are about to receive an incredibly rare mount simply for watching WoW streamers in November 2022. To get ready for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, Blizzard is giving away three Twitch drops while rewarding fans for gifting subs between November 28 - December 12, 2022.

The biggest part of this Twitch drop giveaway is the Feldrake mount, which was only available through the World of Warcraft CCG. It is an incredibly rare card that sells on the internet for upwards of USD 3K. The announcement has divided the community, but I, for one, am incredibly excited.

World of Warcraft is giving away an ultra-rare, expensive mount for free

For years, Blizzard has left these rare, expensive, hard-to-find mounts locked away. Unless you spend thousands of real-world dollars on websites like eBay or get lucky on old boxes of cards, you won’t get many of these rare mounts.

Among these cards was the Feldrake, which fans who gained the card in real life could convert into a gorgeous flying mount. Now, after years of waiting, Blizzard has made at least one of these mounts easy to gain and completely free.

Earn the fearsome Feldrake Mount, the Dragon Kite Pet and a Perpetual Firework Toy all by watching and supporting your favorite World of Warcraft: Dragonflight content creators on Twitch!

It’s not the only reward on offer, but it’s far and away the biggest one. Here are the Twitch drops that are coming and when they can be attained:

November 15-17: Dragon Kite Pet

Dragon Kite Pet November 28-30: Feldrake Mount

Feldrake Mount December 13-28: Perpetual Purple Firework Toy

Perpetual Purple Firework Toy Gift 2 or more subs between November 28 - December 12 to receive Ichabod Harvest Golem pet

What do you have to do specifically to unlock these rewards? For the Dragon Kite Pet, watch at least four hours of WoW: Dragonflight content on Twitch. The same goes for Feldrake Mount - just watch four hours of WoW content during the days it is available. For the Perpetual Purple Firework, gamers only have to watch for two hours to unlock the toy for their collection.

How to connect your Battle.net and Twitch accounts

Sign in to your Battle.net account at that link

Click the connect link for Twitch

Follow the on-screen sign-in instructions

Link your account

These Twitch drops are only available for users on PC/Mac web browsers and Android/iOS phones. Game consoles, smart TVs, and other TV apps will not support this.

The Feldrake is easily one of the rarest and most expensive mounts for World of Warcraft, but it’s not the biggest offender. The Spectral Tiger mount is still selling for over USD 6K on eBay.

While some in the WoW community are furious because they spent thousands of dollars on the mount, many more are excited about it. Even fans who bought it are glad to see that others will unlock this expensive, gorgeous mount.

Logan - Blizz featured 🤩 @LHP64D All these people gatekeeping the Feldrake are omega weird.



Don't you want people to have the same giddying high of acquiring it like you did?



To have fun riding it around in-game, like you do?



Stop gate-keeping. Start welcoming, helping and supporting. All these people gatekeeping the Feldrake are omega weird.Don't you want people to have the same giddying high of acquiring it like you did? To have fun riding it around in-game, like you do?Stop gate-keeping. Start welcoming, helping and supporting. https://t.co/mAnyYWpzyH

Blizzard could be loosening its grip on the rare, cosmetic loot drops only available to lucky World of Warcraft CCG players or individuals who bought them online from second-hand storefronts.

These will only be available for a limited time, but anyone streaming World of Warcraft will trigger this loot drop, so don’t miss out on this very rare opportunity!

