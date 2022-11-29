How to unlock and redeem the Ichabod pet in World of Warcraft

Earlier in November, Blizzard revealed that World of Warcraft would release some mounts and pets for players to unlock. This is done through the Support a Streamer program, which is ongoing through November and a portion of December.

Among these is the adorable scarecrow pet Ichabod, which is a simple enough task to do. It’s among the items you can unlock in the game, through this limited-time program. Here’s what you need to know about the Ichabod pet, unlocking it and redeeming it in World of Warcraft.

Support your favorite streamer and unlock Ichabod in World of Warcraft

The Support a Streamer World of Warcraft event is to celebrate the launch of Dragonflight, and runs from November 28, 2022, at 3 pm PST until December 12, 2022, at 11:59 pm PST. It’s simple to take part in, too. Simply watch your favorite Twitch streamer play WoW on the website.

Unlike the Feldrake mount, this drop for WoW isn’t free. You have to give a little to the streamer you’re watching to trigger the drop for Ichabod. Blizzard published a list of eligible streamers you can tune into and support as well. Here are the steps you need to take.

You need to have linked your Battle.net account to your Twitch account as well. If yours isn’t, you can learn more about it here.

Unlock the Ichabod pet

Tune in to a streamer you want to support, who is also playing World of Warcraft.

While the streamer is live, purchase a cumulative of 2 subscriptions of any tier.

After you receive the code, log into your Battle.net account.

Click “Account Overview”.

Enter the code in “Redeem a Code”, and click “Redeem Code”.

Unfortunately, this pet is not free. You must gift two subs/subscribe to a channel to unlock it. It’s also only available in select regions. If you’re in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Australia, or New Zealand, you can participate.

Ichabod is a Rare pet for World of Warcraft, and like all pets, can be used in battle. A Mechanical-type, it has decent stats upon reaching level 25. In particular, it has incredibly high health.

Level 25 stats

Health: 1827

1827 Attack: 264

264 Speed: 236

Each slot can be filled with a few abilities. It also has the Mechanical passive, which makes it come back to life once per battle, returning at 20% of health. It takes 50% more damage from Elemental abilities and 33% less from Magic abilities.

As Ichabod levels up, it unlocks more abilities, like all Battle Pets. It’s a great pet if you’re running a mechanical team since it can heal his entire squad. Here are the abilities it unlocks at the corresponding levels.

Ichabod’s abilities

Claw (Slot 1, Level 1): 100% hit, deals Beast damage

100% hit, deals Beast damage Chop (Slot 1, Level 10): 100% hit, deals Mechanical damage and causes a Bleed for Beast damage. Lasts 5 rounds

100% hit, deals Mechanical damage and causes a Bleed for Beast damage. Lasts 5 rounds Screeching Gears (Slot 2, Level 2, 1 Round Cooldown): Deals Mechanical damage, and has a 25% chance to stun for 1 round

Deals Mechanical damage, and has a 25% chance to stun for 1 round Rake (Slot 2, Level 15, 2 Round Cooldown): 100% hit, deals Beast damage, and reduces target’s next attack by 50%

100% hit, deals Beast damage, and reduces target’s next attack by 50% Rebuild (Slot 3, Level 4, 3 Round Cooldown): Rebuilds broken pets, restoring 340 health to it, and half the amount to other mechanical allies

Rebuilds broken pets, restoring 340 health to it, and half the amount to other mechanical allies Reaping Hook (Slot 3, Level 20, 4 Round Cooldown): 0% hit, deals damage, and forces the opponent’s lowest health pet to swap into battle

The Ichabod pet is available for a limited time in World of Warcraft, and only through the Support a Streamer collaboration with Twitch.

