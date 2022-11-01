Twitch streamer "completed" World of Warcraft with 100% achievement rating within 2 years of in-game playtime

MMORPG streamer Annie "AnnieFuschia" has all but completed Blizzard's popular MMO World of Warcraft by finishing all of the in-game achievements on October 24. This is a feat that not even the legendary Asmongold has achieved.

Annie took over 600 days of playtime to complete this staggering accomplishment as she accrued more than 4,000 separate achievements. Some of them were quite tricky considering how long the game has been out. The entire World of Warcraft community has praised the accomplishment and the clip of her attaining the goal has garnered over 200,000 views over the last week.

Asmongold and xQc reacted to fellow streamer AnnieFuschia completing all World of Warcraft achievements

World of Warcraft is perhaps the most iconic MMORPG game out there, having been released way back in 2004. The game is constantly being updated by the developers and is quite a success considering it still boasts millions of active players eight years since its release.

With eight expansions and numerous updates throughout the game's life cycle, there is a lot of content for players to wade through. Considering the nature of the gameplay and the story, there is no finish line. However, AnnieFuschia "beating" the game was still trending on social media as she finally completed all of the 4,481 achievements that have been added to World of Warcraft over the years.

Here's how she reacted when she finally got the last achievement, "Synthe-supersized!," where players are to craft 50 protoform creatures at Zereth Mortis's forge. She exclaimed:

"Oh! That's it, that's the last achievement. That's it, 4,481! 100%. We did it, holy shi*! Oh my god."

The celebratory clip went viral and caught the eye of other streamers, including Twitch royalty Felix "xQc" and MMO god Zack "Asmongold". Both streamers were quite impressed with AnnieFuschia's accomplishment but had quite varied responses.

Asmongold was quite blunt with his reaction and seemed disappointed in himself for not achieving the same despite having played the game since the beginning:

"She actually got every single achievement. I, yeah, yeah, okay, alright. There is no coping here. Yeah, this is f*cking insane. I didn't think that she had five hundred honor levels. 5,000 PvP Pet battles..."

AnnieFuschia, while reacting to the streamer's clip, expounded on exactly how hard it was to complete the achievements, especially considering how she has been doing most of them for years:

"The PvP Pet battles achievements came out in MoP. And I completed them, like, five years later or something like that. It was horrible and still is and I... Same there, archaeology, it took me years."

While Asmongold was all praise and cope, xQc had a wildly different view about the streamer finishing all the achievements in World of Warcraft. The Canadian stated that Blizzard should lock the accounts that play the game for so many hours. He opined:

"Wait full completion? Dude, I feel like there should be a self-destruct mechanism within the game and if you achieve every achievement then your game automatically shuts down, your account should freeze and you shouldn't be allowed to add more subscription time to your account and you should be logged out, entirely. Your account is deleted. Because if you reach that, that's a problem."

Social media reactions

Numerous gaming personalities and official accounts praised AnnieFuschia:

CORSAIR @CORSAIR @anniefuchsia Congrats on your hard work regardless! Incredibly proud and know you'll be back to 100% in no time! @anniefuchsia Congrats on your hard work regardless! Incredibly proud and know you'll be back to 100% in no time! 💛

Twitch @Twitch @anniefuchsia



Now you can sit back, relax and finally get to enjoy the game at your own pace...until Dragonflight launches. @Warcraft A huge congrats to you! A lot of hard work, time and effort was put into getting 100%.Now you can sit back, relax and finally get to enjoy the game at your own pace...until Dragonflight launches. @anniefuchsia @Warcraft A huge congrats to you! A lot of hard work, time and effort was put into getting 100%.Now you can sit back, relax and finally get to enjoy the game at your own pace...until Dragonflight launches.

100% no more

With the arrival of the brand new Dragonflight expansion, Annie's 100% achievement record was dialed back as new ones have been added to the game.

Despite being pegged back at 90%, the streamer's resolve remains undeterred. She endeavors to get the rest of the milestones. However, she didn't shy away from taking a little dig at Asmongold:

"Yeah, now Asmongold has a chance to catch up. Now he has a chance, except he won't."

As a streamer, AnnieFuschia streams a variety of MMORPG games, including World of Warcraft and Final Fantasy, while also playing other titles such as Nier: Replicant. Having started her Twitch channel back in 2014, she currently has more than 312,000 followers and an average viewership of around 800.

