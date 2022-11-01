"Just lay it out loud" - xQc provides his take on the recent Adept breakup controversy, says he wants to move on

Twitch sensation Felix "xQc" found himself in a peculiar position during his October 30 broadcast when his former girlfriend Sammy "Adept" made a surprise appearance on stream.

xQc stated that he wanted to "lay it out loud" and move on after providing an in-depth explanation of some of the events that occurred during the livestream. He stated:

"That's it. I'm not going to leak anything else. I feel like this is fair enough to like, to say, for the stream. So I can move on and just f***ing, just lay it out loud."

xQc talks about Adept making an appearance on stream and provides context for the matter

At the 19-hour mark of his October 30 livestream, the former Overwatch pro provided context for a recent controversy involving him and his former girlfriend, Adept. He started the discussion by saying:

"The reality is, I think the people know, it's just speculating some dumb s**t. I'll say it again. I think this is fair enough. It's not a problem. I'm not saying it's a problem. I'm just saying what happened. Okay, so then, she's talking, right? She's talking behind me, and we're having, like, a normal conversation. Like, person-to-person. Like adults. Like friends. Right?"

Felix mentioned that "things kind of got unhinged" when Adept "hinted" that he had been with someone else:

"And then you know, I don't know how long it's been like, 10 minutes, that they're here. Whatever, I don't know how long it's been at this point and I'm like, 'You know, they're going to be gone soon, right?' Which is fair enough. Umm... And then the game's over and I look back... You know, and then things kind of get unhinged. Because then, I look back and she shows me a hint that you know, I've been with somebody else. Which is fair enough."

xQc then revealed why he had to mute his livestream:

"And then I'm like, 'Yeah.' But then, she says, 'Oh,' like, 'Me, too.' Which I'm like, 'Okay.' And then I mute the stream. And then I mute the stream, because it's like, you know, I don't think it's so much of a (unrecognizable). I think this is fair. It's just part of moving on. I just mean, like, you know. I'm not trying to paint a bad light, as in like, bad."

Timestamp: 19:15:55

xQc addressed the community, expressing his displeasure with those who speculated that he was "ambushed" by his former partner:

"So it's like, it just bothers moving on, and then all people like, make speculations that I got ambushed or like, f***ked on, or whatever. Right? And then people throw s**t on everybody's side. Does that make sense or not? Right?"

The former Dallas Fuel member stated that "it felt good" because both of them were now moving on. However, things did become "kind of crazy":

"For me it felt like a good thing that we're both like, moving on. But things kind of got like, a bit unhinged, and kind of crazy. A little bit. And a lot of discussions and what not. And then we're talking about a bunch of stuff, or whatever, which nobody needs to know about. It's whatever. It's like, life stuff, or whatever."

xQc claimed that he felt "genuinely bad" about seeing other people, and that it was "weird for him" to process when he resumed playing games on stream:

"I don't know! Like, I just kind of genuinly felt bad for, you know, like, the way that the discussion went. I just kind of felt bad, for like, seeing other people. So, that's all. So that's why it was weird for me to process it later on, when I went back to the stream and play games. It's so weird. I don't know."

The conversation continued with the 27-year-old content creator asserting that this was the entire gist of the situation and that he wanted to "lay it out loud." He stated that he did not want to reveal any more details and wanted to move on.

Following a brief pause, xQc stated:

"Anyway, like I said, I think I've englobed and resumed everything in a respectable way that isn't bad. Okay? Chat, I think I've englobed it, that isn't like, bad, and I think it's fair enough. Does that make sense or not?"

Fans react to xQc's statement

xQc's statement was shared to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit and it became one of the top posts on the forum. Here's what the streaming community members had to say:

During the same livestream, xQc confirmed that he and Adept were "not back together" and made it clear that he did not want people to think that they are.

