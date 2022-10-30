"Oh no!" - xQc astounded after learning that he is playing with Kai Cenat in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 tournament

Twitch star Felix "xQc" returned to his Twitch channel to host a gaming broadcast on October 30.

Before starting to play games, the streamer's channel moderator informed him about the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 tournament hosted by FaZe Kaysan, revealing which streamers would be teaming up to compete in the event.

When xQc realized that he had been drafted and paired with fellow Twitch sensation Kai Cenat, he exclaimed:

"I'm with Kai! Oh no! Oh no, oh no! What the f**k, what the f**k!"

xQc reacts to FaZe Kaysan's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Halloween Showdown's team drafts

During Felix's October 30 livestream, the Twitch sensation's channel moderator linked him to FaZe Kaysan's most recent tweet, which announced the team's draft for the latter's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Halloween Showdown.

The former Overwatch pro expressed his emotions and exclaimed loudly, after realizing that he would be playing alongside Kai Cenat. He then backtracked from his statements and hyped up his audience for the event by saying:

"I mean, yeah! Yeah, no, no, no, no! I mean, whoo! Yeah! Holy s**t, man! S**t's going to be insane! Bro, bro, tomorrow we'll go f***ing hard boys! Man, I can't wait. You need to watch this. You guys need to watch this. It's going to be crazy!"

The French-Canadian personality read out the names of other streamers who are competing in the gaming tournament. He then noticed a participant whose name resembles his former girlfriend (Adept), and said:

"Adin (Ross), Corrupted, Cuffim, Izi Prime. That's a good; FaZe Rain, FaZe Apex, FaZe who?! Adapt? Guys, guys, it says FaZe Adapt. I'm fine man. I'm fine. I'm fine, man."

Timestamp: 00:12:47

Fans react to the streamer realizing that he's playing with Kai Cenat

The YouTube comments section featured a handful of fan reactions, with one viewer stating that the upcoming tournament is "going to be entertaining." Another community member claimed that xQc's team was the "literal worst team" in the tournament.

Here's a snippet of some relevant fan reactions:

Fans in the YouTube comments section providing their take on the streamer participating in a FaZe Clan Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 tournament (Images via xQc Clips/YouTube)

FaZe Kaysan's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Halloween Showdown event is scheduled to be broadcast on Sunday, October 30 at 8 pm PT. The showdown will be livestreamed on FaZe Zoomaa's Twitch channel.

Aside from xQc and Kai Cenat, several other prominent streaming personalities like YourRAGE, FaZe Swagg, Adin Ross, BruceDropEmOff, and others will be showcasing their gaming skills to fight for the $25,000 cash prize.

