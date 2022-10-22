Twitch icon Felix "xQc" took to Twitter to provide his health update to the streaming community on October 22.

xQc revealed that he was down with a "double ear infection," following his COVID-19 recovery. He stated that both sides of his face were swollen, and that laying down, talking, and chewing hurt him. His Twitter update read:

"Looks like right after I heal from Covid, I'm greeted with double ear infection. Fun. Both sides of my face or (are) swollen, laying down, talking, chewing, it all hurts. Holy s**t I can't catch a break."

Felix provided the streaming community with a health update on October 22, 2022 (Image via Twitter)

Fans react as xQc falls ill after recovering from Covid

On October 14, the French-Canadian personality shared a 45-second clip revealing that he tested positive for COVID after returning from TwitchCon 2022 in San Diego. He said:

"This is my COVID diary that nobody asked for. Day one. So I am feeling bad, so I bought this testing thing. So the testing thing said two lines. Right? Which is positive. I got another one, and again, tests positive again. I only got two vaccines last year, and I need to get a third one, so I'm lazy."

xQc mentioned that he was feeling "absolutely obliterated," and was experiencing headaches and muscle pains:

"And now then, I'm getting absolutely obliterated. Breathing is fine, I have a headache, all my muscles hurt. I feel like I'm getting attacked in muscles. Umm, yeah. That's about it. I'll report tomorrow, with more developments."

Eight days later, the former Overwatch pro claimed that he had fallen ill once more after recovering from COVID. He stated that both his ears caught an infection, resulting in his face getting swollen.

The health update got a lot of traction on the social media platform, with numerous community members sharing heartfelt messages:

xQcUpdates @xQcUpdates @xQc Feel better king! Hope your ears cleanse themselves with the ultra power of the JUICER WARLORD! XQCL :poropls: @xQc Feel better king! Hope your ears cleanse themselves with the ultra power of the JUICER WARLORD! XQCL :poropls:

One Twitter user suggested that xQc use a towel to absorb water from his ears, which could help avoid allowing bacteria to accumulate in his ears:

Daddy McKrangle @Tummy_Stickz @xQc Bro, after your shower, use your towel to absorb the water I your ears to avoid allowing water/bacteria to accumulate in your ear. When you're sick, your sinuses congest making it even more important @xQc Bro, after your shower, use your towel to absorb the water I your ears to avoid allowing water/bacteria to accumulate in your ear. When you're sick, your sinuses congest making it even more important

Another Twitter user stated that the ear infection "probably has the worst pain imaginable":

oliver @rev10croissants @xQc Ear infection probably the worst pain imaginable, prayers up juicer @xQc Ear infection probably the worst pain imaginable, prayers up juicer 🙏

Twitter user @Floggin23 claimed that they experienced the same thing. They speculated that the ear infection "must be an added symptom" following COVID recovery:

Wally @Floggin23 @xQc Same thing happened to me actually the ear infections must be an added symptom after you recover @xQc Same thing happened to me actually the ear infections must be an added symptom after you recover

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Амин АбуАль-Джадаель @AbuKabzon



xqcL @xQc MISTA X TAKE CARE, PLEASE GET A PROPER TREATMENT, WE GONNA WAIT 4 UxqcL @xQc MISTA X TAKE CARE, PLEASE GET A PROPER TREATMENT, WE GONNA WAIT 4 UxqcL

scubasteve @scubast99613230 @xQc Bro went outside and experienced the consequences @xQc Bro went outside and experienced the consequences

moocheeseify @moocheeseify @xQc Yeah ear infections suck. Hope you get better soon though! @xQc Yeah ear infections suck. Hope you get better soon though!

xQc is one of the biggest personalities on Twitch, as he is ranked the third-most popular English-speaking content creator on the platform. He currently has 11,288,553 followers and averages more than 72k viewers per stream.

Aside from playing Overwatch for more than 4,890 hours, xQc has also played other popular titles such as Grand Theft Auto 5, Among Us, Minecraft, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Elden Ring, and Fortnite on his channel.

