"She was so f***ing annoying"- xQc calls out Andrea Botez following their interaction at TwitchCon

Earlier today, Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" browsed through his official subreddit and stumbled upon a TwitchCon 2022 picture, wherein he was seen with fellow Twitch content creators Jeremy "Disguised Toast" and Andrea Botez.

After stating that Disguised Toast was "cool," the French-Canadian personality took the opportunity to call out Andrea Botez by remarking that she was "annoying." xQc said:

"Man, man. This girl, Andrea. Man, she was so f***ing annoying!"

xQc shares his opinion on Andrea Botez, as the latter makes a gambling-related remark at TwitchCon

At the 33-minute mark of the October 12 broadcast, Felix reacted to the top posts on his subreddit, during which he came across the following TwitchCon 2022 picture:

The Canadian stated that he doesn't mind having banter-filled conversations with people, but he found Andrea Botez off-putting. He said:

"Oh no, she was major annoying. Nah, I mean, nah, she can banter. She can banter, so it's like, it's not fun. I don't mind having fun with people. Right? She was being annoying, that's what I said. I literally told to her face that she was annoying. Like, I told her to her face. I'm like, 'You're annoying.'"

Timestamp: 00:33:22

The Canadian streamer provided a rationale for his sentiments, and revealed that Andrea Botez made some gambling-related remarks during the TwitchCon get together. He said:

"It's because, dude, this girl's asking me, 'What do you do on your stream?' and I say, 'Oh, I'm a... I play pretty much...', and she (Andrea Botez) cuts me off, and says, 'He gambles only!' I was like, 'Okay', anyway. So I play and I, 'He does only gambling. Gambling!' I'm like, 'Okay, you're done? Okay, anyway, So I play games and.'"

The discussion on the topic concluded with xQc mentioning that Andrea Botez cut him off once more by exclaiming:

"'Gambling, gambling, gambling!' And I'm like, 'Chill, holy f**k! Are you done? Jesus Christ, bro!' Oh man!"

Fans react to the streamer's interaction

xQc's streaming moment quickly went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, as more than 200 community members joined the discussion thread within an hour of its posting.

Redditor u/CandidateKinnd jokingly mentioned that the Twitch star was "pressed" by a chess player:

Several Redditors lauded Andrea Botez:

A community member claimed that Andrea Botez was not wrong, but that she "sounded obnoxious":

Here are some more relevant fan reactions from the streamer-focused subreddit:

Aside from this interaction, xQc offered more TwitchCon 2022 stories. He revealed that Minecraft legend Clay "Dream's" fans and audiences appeared to faint after seeing the iconic YouTuber for the first time in person at a convention.

