"That’s crazy!" - xQc claims Dream’s fans “passed out” after seeing the latter at TwitchCon 2022 San Diego

Twitch star Felix "xQc" returned from San Diego TwitchCon on October 11 and hosted a regular stream. He spent the first few moments recalling his experience at the streamer convention.

xQc mentioned that Minecraft legend Clay "Dream" was at the event and stated that "thousands" of fans had queued up to see him. Felix then quoted security personnel, claiming that eight fans fainted after Dream came out of his room. Felix exclaimed:

"Dude, dude! They passed out, man! That's crazy!"

The former Overwatch pro returned from the three-day streamer convention on October 11 and hosted a regular livestream. Before starting to play games, he spent some time interacting with his fans and talking about his TwitchCon 2022 experience.

At the seven-minute mark, Felix recalled the massive queue for Dream at the event and stated that the hallway was "stacked" with the Minecraft content creator's fans:

"And there are like, Dream fans that are stacked out in the f***ing wazoo. Like, you would never see that. Okay? It's stacked like, the whole thing is just bugging, from one side of the hallway to another, right? It's stacked full to the full. There's like thousands. It must've been like, thousands, okay?"

xQc decided to engage with Dream's fanbase and shared a wholesome moment:

"I look at them and they recognize me, right? And then one of them goes like, (waves hands), and then I go (the streamer also waves his hands). And then they all go 'Whoo!' and I'm like 'Jesus!' I guess some people know me in the f***ing Dream fan people. It was just kind of sweet, I guess. But it was nice."

As the French-Canadian star was being escorted by TwitchCon security, the former asked the latter about Dream's fans. Security personnel stated that eight TwitchCon attendees seemingly fainted upon seeing the Minecraft icon:

"He says, and I'm not kidding. Okay. So he tells me that he was on the mic, right, because they have a radio, and s**t like that. He was on the mic, and he says that whenever Dream came out of the room, right? Whenever Dream came out of the room, because he's passing by, and all of his fans saw him, he says that eight people fainted by just looking at him from a long range."

xQc remarked that the security radio was constantly "popping off," since fans passing out at TwitchCon was a cause for concern:

"And apparently, the radio was popping off. Right? Because they were like, 'Yo, people are fainting.' And you know, it was like a concern, and they had to deal with it. Right?"

The streamer believed that people fainting after seeing Dream in real life was "crazy." He added:

"Dude, it wasn't fake! It was real s**t! Bro, he went out of the room, like, way far out. Dude, you can barely see them. You can barely see them from that far out, and they f***ing IRL fainted. There's no shot! Lil bro, there's no shot! That's something else, man! Jesus, man! I don't know what that is. Yeah, that's like, some surreal s**t."

Fans react to xQc's TwitchCon experience

The streamer's clip was shared to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and it became one of the top posts on the forum. The conversation thread attracted more than 127 fan reactions. Here are some relevant ones:

xQc is one of the most prominent content creators on Twitch, and he is currently the second most popular English-speaking channel on the platform. He has well over 11.2 million followers and averages more than 73.9k viewers per stream.

