"I’m so f***ing sick of this" - Asmongold lashes out and rage quits Overwatch 2

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" has been playing Overwatch 2 since its release on his alternative Twitch channel Zackrawrr.

On October 8, things took a rather different turn, as he ended up lashing out and eventually rage-quitting the hero-based shooter. After getting killed by the enemy team's Cassidy, the World of Warcraft gamer did not hold back on his thoughts and exclaimed:

"I'm so sick of this s**t. I'm so f***ing sick of this bull s**t! I'm so f***ing sick of this f***ing game!"

Asmongold gets "destroyed" in Overwatch 2 and rage quits the stream

Zack played Bastion on the Havana map during the concluding moments of the October 8 broadcast. The streamer started to visibly showcase his frustration at the 08:27 minute mark after his team started to lose team fights.

The One True King co-founder loudly exclaimed after getting wiped out while defending:

"F**k a**! F**k! A**! S**t!"

Fans urged the streamer to make better use of the grenade ability. Asmongold agreed with his fans and said he would employ the aforementioned skills more often.

Timestamp: 08:27:10

As he rallied towards a final defensive push, the streamer eventually ended up getting outplayed by the opposing Cassidy. Asmongold was enraged and stated that he was "sick" of the game.

A Twitch viewer took the opportunity to tease the streamer by asking if "he was winning." The Austin, Texas-based content creator replied, saying that he was "getting destroyed":

"'Are you winning, son?' F**k, no, I'm not winning. I'm getting destroyed!"

In that instant, Zack lost the match, and he immediately rage-quit the game. Before concluding the broadcast, the streamer remarked that he would be live the following day and expressed his sentiments about the game once more:

"Oh my god! All right guys, I'll see you all later. All right. Yeah, it's f***ing 4 am in the morning. I think I got to go to bed. It's a s**t game, man! Oh my god! I'm so mad! I wish, I was like... all right boys, I'll see you all tomorrow."

Fans react to the streamer lashing out and rage quitting the stream

The YouTube comments section featured more than 271 fan reactions, with one viewer commenting that the streamer showcased the "average Overwatch experience":

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer rage quitting the game and broadcast (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Asmongold is one of the most prominent streaming personalities on Twitch. Aside from mainly playing Blizzard Entertainment games, the content creator has also played several popular titles such as Elden Ring, Dark Souls series, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Lost Ark, and Final Fantasy XIV.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes