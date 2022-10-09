Who is Squeezie? French YouTuber organizes an F4 racing event featuring 22 streamers

Popular French YouTuber Lucas "Squeezie" went viral after hosting a Formula 4 racing event on October 8 featuring 22 prominent streamers. The livestream on Twitch attracted more than a million viewers, with over 40,000 spectators present live on the circuit.
Squeezie first announced the event on September 29 and released a minute-long trailer. The teaser showcased all the streamers racing at the event. The translation for the announcement read:
"22 pilots; 11 stables; 1 big winner. Saturday October 8 live on my Twitch channel."
A look into Squeezie's online career as he hosts an F4 racing event
Lucas Hauchard, popularly known as Squeezie, is a 26-year-old French YouTuber and content creator. He started his online career in 2011 and is still active to this day.
Lucas' YouTube channel mainly revolves around him playing numerous popular gaming titles and often collaborating with fellow content creators. He currently has more than 17.4 million subscribers, with a mind-boggling 9.3 billion channel views.
Last month, the content creator surprised the online community by revealing that he would host a Formula 4 racing event at the Circuit de la Sarthe in Le Mans, Sarthe, France.
Prominent streaming personalities who participated in the F4 event were:
- Dobby, Deujna
- Bibi, Prime
- Valouzz, Depielo
- Lebouseuh, Kaatsup
- Xari, Domingo
- Manon, Djilsi
- Joyca, TheoBabac
- Sylvain, Pierre
- Sofyan, Seb
- Etienne, Amixem
- Gotaga, Squeezie
The French star's October 8 livestream took over Twitch as his broadcast became the most-viewed stream.
The 10-hour-long event averaged 404,429 concurrent viewers, with a peak viewership of 1,041,828. At the time of writing, the VOD (video on demand) amassed more than 12.4 million views.
Fans react to Squeezie's F4 Twitch event
Multiple clips were shared on social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit after the Formula 4 race ended.
Esports personality and co-founder of Full Squad Gaming, Jake "JakeLucky" Sucky, shared a streaming moment on his Twitter handle, and it got a lot of traction:
Jake Lucky added that all the streamers were trained for six months and that Monégasque Ferrari driver, Charles Leclerc, was watching the GP4 stream from Japan:
The reaction thread attracted more than 730 replies, with one Twitter user wondering how much the Formula 4 racing event would've cost:
Another Twitter user expressed their happiness, stating that they liked content creators "pushing the space":
A streaming community member suggested that F1 Esports should also host a similar motorsports event:
A Twitter user @OTDM_ mentioned an organizer for the event claiming that it cost approximately €3 million to produce the Grand Prix:
Here are some more relevant fan reactions from Twitter:
A streaming moment from the F4 event was shared to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, which accrued more than 3,800 upvotes.
Here's what Redditors had to say:
Following the spectacular conclusion to the F4 event, Squeezie took to Twitter to express his gratitude. He stated that it was an incredible morning, and that he's "living a waking dream."
Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki