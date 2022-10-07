"F**k, no!" - IShowSpeed freaks out as his PC gets hacked on livestream

YouTube Gaming star Darren "IShowSpeed" wanted to play a scary game during his October 7 broadcast. While installing the game, the PC’s operating system notified the streamer that the game might potentially be a virus.

He launched the malicious application, despite Windows warning him that he was installing dangerous software.

Soon after, Darren's PC got hacked live on stream, and he began freaking out. After seeing how his desktop started to act, the former Twitch streamer loudly exclaimed:

"Oh no! F**k, no! No, no, no, no! F**k! No!"

IShowSpeed starts panicking after his PC gets hacked live on stream

During the final moments of the YouTuber's most recent broadcast, Darren wanted to install a game named Monoxider64 and claimed that the game was "very scary." Before launching the application, Speed said:

"This game might be scary already. I'm scared to open up this file, bro. This is some illegal crypto, dark-web s**t, bro. Illegal, crypto, dark web. Alright, bro. Let's see."

The PC's operating system notified the content creator that he might be opening a malicious file and that the application could cause damage to his device. IShowSpeed did not care about the warning, as he said:

"I don't care one, anyway. I am Speed, baby! 'Warning, you have ran a Trojan known as Monoxide.exe. This has full capacity to delete all of your data on your operating system. By continuing, you keep in mind the creator will not be responsible for any damage caused by this Trojan. It is highly recommended...' chat, they trying to troll me. Ayyo chat, they trying to troll me?"

Timestamp: 02:31:09

After the streamer observed the software's final warning, Darren responded:

"'Are you sure you want to run this?' We not no punk! I'm not no punk! They trying to troll me? Come on, bro! Tell me what you can do, baby. 'Final warning,' bro, I'm not a b*tch, bro. Come on! I'm ready! Now what?"

A new pop-up window emerged, stating that IShowSpeed made a "terrible decision," and soon enough, his PC started to act weirdly. The desktop began glitching, which instantly freaked out the YouTuber. He questioned his decisions:

"Oh, f**k. No, no, no, no. What did I do, bro?"

IShowSpeed began panicking as soon as loud music started to play. A few minutes later, he picked up his phone and called the police:

"Got to call the police, man! I got to call the police! I got to call the police! Oh my god! Oh, wait. Are we okay? Wait, are we okay?"

After the police officer picked up the call, IShowSpeed explained his situation:

"Sir, I think my police has; I think my PC has been hacked. My PC has been hacked! My PC is just hacked, it's just done! My PC's hacked! Yes, My PC has been hacked! My PC been hacked, it's hacked!"

Fans react to the YouTuber getting hacked

The YouTube comments section featured more than 300 fan reactions, with one viewer speculating that Darren must have a "room full of computers" since he invariably ends up breaking one every day:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's viral clip (Image via Speedy Boykins/YouTube)

IShowSpeed is one of the fastest-growing streaming personalities of 2022. He started his livestreaming career on Twitch.

Ever since he was permanently banned from the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform, Darren has switched to YouTube Gaming. He has amassed more than 11 million subscribers on his main channel.

