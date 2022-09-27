Create

Dude Perfect new HQ: YouTube group finalizes plan to build new headquarters

Dude Perfect unveil the $100 million headquarters, which will be based in Fresno, Texas (Image via Texas A&amp;M University/Twitter)
Aarnesh Shrivastava
ANALYST
Modified Sep 27, 2022 11:39 AM IST

Popular YouTube sports and comedy group Dude Perfect has revealed its plans for its new headquarters via a video posted on September 27, 2022.

The group took to Twitter to share the concept for the 330-foot-tall tower. The announcement called the family-friendly destination "unlike any other," adding that the facility would be a "sports heaven."

Dude Perfect teased that more information regarding the project will be coming soon. The tweet read:

"A family-friendly destination unlike any other. Think sports heaven - indoor and outdoor experiences you can only do here - plus the chance to try things you've only seen on video, like shooting the 'impossible' shot off a 330 ft tower. More coming soon..."
A family-friendly destination unlike any other. Think sports heaven—indoor & outdoor experiences you can only do here—plus the chance to try things you’ve only seen on video, like shooting the “impossible” shot off a 330 ft tower 🤯 More coming soon … https://t.co/ACJf4WXnz2

Dude Perfect offers first look of its $100 million headquarters

On September 27, 2022, Dude Perfect shared a 38-second video showcasing the concept for its flagship headquarters.

The group noted that the facility will house a 330-foot-tall trick shot tower, "Crazy Mini Golf," "Trick Shot Town," the Dude Perfect Museum, and two acres of outdoor space. It will have several other recreational and shopping amenities.

The future of Dude Perfect COMING SOON:▫️330-foot trick shot tower▫️Crazy Mini Golf▫️Trick Shot Town▫️Dude Perfect Museum▫️Two acres of outdoor space▫️Merch store, restaurants, & moreAnd that’s just the beginning. 👀 https://t.co/VwkH3SRzdo

The Sports Business Journal's official Twitter account offered details about the project, stating that YouTubers are partnering with Overland Partners to develop the entertainment destination.

According to the Sports Business Journal, Coby Cotton, the group's co-founder, revealed that the new headquarters will be based in Frisco, Texas. He added that construction would take around two years to complete.

.@DudePerfect is working with @OverlandPartner for their new HQ and entertainment destination.Fans will be able to use the space to try improbable trick shots of their own.(via @ErikBacharach) 🔗 sbjsbd.biz/Dude-Perfect-H… https://t.co/B9aZOeiLgD

Texas A&M University also provided additional information regarding the project, revealing that the new headquarters will cost a mind-boggling $100 million:

About 13 years ago, five Aggies uploaded a video of their backyard basketball trick shots to @YouTube.More than 58 million subscribers & nearly 15 billion views later, @DudePerfect is planning to open a $100 million "Trick Shot Town!" @dallasnews: tx.ag/TrickShotTown https://t.co/HD67u5sRiC

Online community reacts to the reveal

The YouTubers' announcement was a viral hit on Twitter, as many verified users joined the conversation thread to provide their take.

Hank Green, the CEO of Complexly Media, stated:

@DudePerfect Holy moly, y’all!
@hankgreen Haaaaaank! We ❤️ u

Professional disc golfer Brodie Smith congratulated the group:

@DudePerfect Congrats guys. This is sick.

Goodyear's aerial ambassador, Goodyear Blimp, shared a trickshot GIF and commented:

@DudePerfect Thank you for remembering to put in blimp parking on the roof! https://t.co/d9ql9m8881

Aside from notable personalities, several fans reacted to the announcement. One fan asked if the $100 million project was the YouTubers' new office:

@DudePerfect Is this your new office?

A community member replied, stating that the concept was for the general public and that it was the YouTubers' version of a "theme park":

@CooperBaum19 @DudePerfect Its for the public I believe. Kinda like a dude perfect version of a theme park

Another Twitter user urged the group to "keep" its headquarters in Texas:

@DudePerfect Please keep it in Texas. We have loved and supported y’all every step of the way.

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

@DudePerfect honestly as cool as this would be, I think what you guys have now is better
@DudePerfect A museum?? You 5... I have no words... too much awesome to handle!🤯 (I hope there's woods in that outdoor space. I know some great trick shots that require trees.)
@DudePerfect Congratulations
@DudePerfect Writing this down as a future summer vacation destination.

Dude Perfect was founded in 2009 by Texas A&M University alumni Cody Jones, Tyler Toney, Garrett Hilbert, Cory Cotton, and Coby Cotton.

The YouTubers primarily focus on videos of them performing difficult trick shots and stunts. Their main channel has amassed more than 58.3 million subscribers, with well over 14.9 billion video views.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh

