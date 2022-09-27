Dude Perfect new HQ: YouTube group finalizes plan to build new headquarters

Popular YouTube sports and comedy group Dude Perfect has revealed its plans for its new headquarters via a video posted on September 27, 2022.

The group took to Twitter to share the concept for the 330-foot-tall tower. The announcement called the family-friendly destination "unlike any other," adding that the facility would be a "sports heaven."

Dude Perfect teased that more information regarding the project will be coming soon. The tweet read:

"A family-friendly destination unlike any other. Think sports heaven - indoor and outdoor experiences you can only do here - plus the chance to try things you've only seen on video, like shooting the 'impossible' shot off a 330 ft tower. More coming soon..."

Dude Perfect offers first look of its $100 million headquarters

On September 27, 2022, Dude Perfect shared a 38-second video showcasing the concept for its flagship headquarters.

The group noted that the facility will house a 330-foot-tall trick shot tower, "Crazy Mini Golf," "Trick Shot Town," the Dude Perfect Museum, and two acres of outdoor space. It will have several other recreational and shopping amenities.

The Sports Business Journal's official Twitter account offered details about the project, stating that YouTubers are partnering with Overland Partners to develop the entertainment destination.

According to the Sports Business Journal, Coby Cotton, the group's co-founder, revealed that the new headquarters will be based in Frisco, Texas. He added that construction would take around two years to complete.

Texas A&M University also provided additional information regarding the project, revealing that the new headquarters will cost a mind-boggling $100 million:

Online community reacts to the reveal

The YouTubers' announcement was a viral hit on Twitter, as many verified users joined the conversation thread to provide their take.

Hank Green, the CEO of Complexly Media, stated:

Professional disc golfer Brodie Smith congratulated the group:

Goodyear's aerial ambassador, Goodyear Blimp, shared a trickshot GIF and commented:

Aside from notable personalities, several fans reacted to the announcement. One fan asked if the $100 million project was the YouTubers' new office:

A community member replied, stating that the concept was for the general public and that it was the YouTubers' version of a "theme park":

Another Twitter user urged the group to "keep" its headquarters in Texas:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Dude Perfect was founded in 2009 by Texas A&M University alumni Cody Jones, Tyler Toney, Garrett Hilbert, Cory Cotton, and Coby Cotton.

The YouTubers primarily focus on videos of them performing difficult trick shots and stunts. Their main channel has amassed more than 58.3 million subscribers, with well over 14.9 billion video views.

