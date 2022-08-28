How Dr DisRespect’s take on video game headshots is taking over Twitter

YouTube Gaming sensation Herschel "Dr DisRespect" took Twitter by storm earlier today by providing a take on how headshots should ideally work in video games. On August 28, the Doc stated that headshots with a sniper rifle should automatically knock or eliminate opponents in any video game.
He tweeted:
"A headshot with a sniper should be an automatic knock or elimination in any video game."
As expected, the post went viral on Twitter, attracting well over 109k likes within the first 12 hours of its posting.
Gaming community reacts to Dr DisRespect's take on how a sniper should work in video games
Several prominent esports and streaming personalities were present in the reply section of the Two-Times tweet. Tyler "Trainwreckstv" found it odd that some first-person shooter games made shotguns function as snipers, yet the developers seemingly refused to be consistent with large sniper rifles. He said:
Trainwreckstv's reply garnered a lot of attention:
Call of Duty: Warzone content creator and Twitch partner Isaac shared his thoughts on how the Kar98k rifle performs in the battle royale. He also claimed that the gun performs better in other titles such as PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) and Apex Legends:
YouTuber Cloakzy predicted the following:
Esports commentator Clint Evans provided the following take:
Aside from numerous verified users commenting on the post, thousands of fans joined the conversation and provided a wide array of opinions. One viewer claimed that the removal of one-shot kills through good snipers from Call of Duty: Warzone made them "sick":
Another follower replied by saying that Kar98k was required the much-needed nerf, but the adjustments "went too far":
Several gaming community members provided their take on TTK (Time to Kill) present in various FPS games:
Fans were hoping to see if Dr DisRespect's studio, Midnight Society, would tackle the situation correctly:
Twitter user Stonecold247 (@Stonecold247) suggested the former Twitch streamer should play Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts on stream:
Some more relevant fan reactions from Dr DisRespect's Twitter thread were along these lines:
Esports personality and co-owner of Full Squad Gaming, Jake "JakeSucky" Lucky, shared Dr DisRespect's tweet on his profile a few hours later. He asked his followers to debate the YouTuber's take:
Some community members questioned how Dr DisRespect's point of view was a topic of debate:
Not everyone agreed with the YouTube Gaming streamer's views. One Twitter user remarked that the Doc had an "awful take" and stated that the one-shot weapons were "out of place" in high Time to Kill games:
Here are some more fan comments:
The "Two-Time Champion" is a well-known first-person shooter enthusiast. He has played and streamed several popular titles such as Call of Duty: Warzone, Escape from Tarkov, PUBG, Apex Legends, and Z1: Battle Royale on his YouTube Gaming channel.