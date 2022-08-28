How Dr DisRespect’s take on video game headshots is taking over Twitter

YouTube Gaming sensation Herschel "Dr DisRespect" took Twitter by storm earlier today by providing a take on how headshots should ideally work in video games. On August 28, the Doc stated that headshots with a sniper rifle should automatically knock or eliminate opponents in any video game.

He tweeted:

"A headshot with a sniper should be an automatic knock or elimination in any video game."

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect A headshot with a sniper should be an automatic knock or elimination in any video game.

As expected, the post went viral on Twitter, attracting well over 109k likes within the first 12 hours of its posting.

Gaming community reacts to Dr DisRespect's take on how a sniper should work in video games

Several prominent esports and streaming personalities were present in the reply section of the Two-Times tweet. Tyler "Trainwreckstv" found it odd that some first-person shooter games made shotguns function as snipers, yet the developers seemingly refused to be consistent with large sniper rifles. He said:

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv @DrDisrespect it's weird that they make shotguns like that but refuse to be consistent with large sniper rifles

Trainwreckstv's reply garnered a lot of attention:

Sᴇᴀɴ Hᴇɢɢs @sean_heggs @Trainwreckstv @DrDisrespect Shotguns are spotty too! Wdym? The peacekeeper will hit for 97 then other times it'll hit for 7. 🤔🤔

🔥BigRick🔥 @iGoL0C0 @Trainwreckstv @DrDisrespect Harder to cheat with a shotgun since it's bullet reg over a larger area is limited vs a sniper can knock you almost anywhere if that was the case

Call of Duty: Warzone content creator and Twitch partner Isaac shared his thoughts on how the Kar98k rifle performs in the battle royale. He also claimed that the gun performs better in other titles such as PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) and Apex Legends:

Isaac @IceManIsaac



A toddler could get a knock with a MW Kar98k in Warzone (instant ADS, insane bullet velocity, no bullet drop, abundant ammo, strong aim assist).



Isaac @IceManIsaac

A toddler could get a knock with a MW Kar98k in Warzone (instant ADS, insane bullet velocity, no bullet drop, abundant ammo, strong aim assist).

PUBG/Apex do it right with the AWM/Kraber @DrDisrespect Only if the sniper requires skill.

YouTuber Cloakzy predicted the following:

cloakzy @cloakzy @DrDisrespect Incoming warzone complainers complaining sniping is OP

Esports commentator Clint Evans provided the following take:

Clint Evans @Maven @DrDisrespect I think when their some skill to it 100%. With regards to some kind of bullet drop and lead. But not sure if I agree in some cases where it's too easy or hit scan. TTK disparity gets wild.

Aside from numerous verified users commenting on the post, thousands of fans joined the conversation and provided a wide array of opinions. One viewer claimed that the removal of one-shot kills through good snipers from Call of Duty: Warzone made them "sick":

Cade @Dumbass357 @DrDisrespect They took that out of Warzone for all the good snipers and it makes me sick

Another follower replied by saying that Kar98k was required the much-needed nerf, but the adjustments "went too far":

Jedi4Lyfe @skooobuffs @Dumbass357 @DrDisrespect Kar needed a nerf but they went too far

Several gaming community members provided their take on TTK (Time to Kill) present in various FPS games:

Tootsie @r_tootsie @DrDisrespect Depends on game and TTK but I'm usually inclined to agree, with exceptions. I don't want Fortnite's DMR headshots to instantly knock, nor do I want Kinessa or Widowmaker in Paladins/OW to get one headshot and kill a tank, but higher caliber ones I definitely agree

Ivan Karamazov @IvanFKaramazovT @DrDisrespect It depends on the game but when the TTKs get closer to 0.5-1s it's hard to justify an infinite range one shot weapon unless it's a power weapon. With one shots there is no counterplay, guy shooting first wins, and a game without counterplay is unhealthy and not as exciting.

Shade 💨 @Shade_Guye

Shade 💨 @Shade_Guye

Snipers tend to be the odd one out in all games, the staple of being everywhere, yet it feels cheap despite requiring solid skill. Feels like all games go down the same path once everyone in a lobby holds a sniper. @DrDisrespect What about working with the game's time-to-kill and balancing?

bigsimpin' @_JakeHoffman_ @DrDisrespect depends on the game to me. something like Apex that's more of an arcade/arena shooter than a modern military sim. arena shooters generally have much longer TTK and imo this is due to the gameplay focusing more on movement/abilities than just gunplay

Fans were hoping to see if Dr DisRespect's studio, Midnight Society, would tackle the situation correctly:

Twitter user Stonecold247 (@Stonecold247) suggested the former Twitch streamer should play Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts on stream:

Stonecold247 @Stonecold247 @DrDisrespect Play Sniper Elite Ghost Contracts, and then tell me again you're the best sniper. You're the best arcade sniper for sure. There's an idea, play Sniper Elite on one of your streams. If you're still looking for games to play.

Some more relevant fan reactions from Dr DisRespect's Twitter thread were along these lines:

SloveneFan 🇸🇮🤝🇺🇸 @Slovenefan @DrDisrespect sadly Fortnite also has a talking banana so it isnt one hundred present real

Lee Aaron @LeeAaronP

Then Call of Duty happened...



In making a Sniper more accessible, 1 Shot kill was OP, so the solution was 2.



Lee Aaron @LeeAaronP

Then Call of Duty happened...

In making a Sniper more accessible, 1 Shot kill was OP, so the solution was 2.

Now Devs are scared to revert to a slow and cumbersome but deadly sniper because it'll scare off the no scopers and quick-snipes. @DrDisrespect It used to be...

DefiNewfie @DefiNewfie @DrDisrespect I think if apex had a map that was say 2x the size of storm point but same squad count, increased ring times, then bring the Kraber and 1 knock headshots back. But it would be too much on kings canyon

Esports personality and co-owner of Full Squad Gaming, Jake "JakeSucky" Lucky, shared Dr DisRespect's tweet on his profile a few hours later. He asked his followers to debate the YouTuber's take:

Some community members questioned how Dr DisRespect's point of view was a topic of debate:

Hobshy 🚀 @hobshytv @JakeSucky How is this a debate? Of course it should be

Not everyone agreed with the YouTube Gaming streamer's views. One Twitter user remarked that the Doc had an "awful take" and stated that the one-shot weapons were "out of place" in high Time to Kill games:

Hiebly 🧡 @hiebly @JakeSucky awful take, one shot kill weapons in high-TTK games are so out of place.

Here are some more fan comments:

B. @thealtoking @JakeSucky It just depends. Semi auto rifles that can be spammed should not 1 tap in the head.

Ewok @Ewok @JakeSucky 99% of Fortnite pros want heavy sniper removed so does that mean I'm not a Fortnite pro? 🥺

kross.eth @Kross @JakeSucky Devs got their fee-fees hurt and decided to nerf sniping.

Vinz @V2nnyy @JakeSucky Depends how hard the sniper is to use/effectiveness/how hard it is to obtain said sniper

The "Two-Time Champion" is a well-known first-person shooter enthusiast. He has played and streamed several popular titles such as Call of Duty: Warzone, Escape from Tarkov, PUBG, Apex Legends, and Z1: Battle Royale on his YouTube Gaming channel.

