IShowSpeed tries to troll MrBeast on FaceTime as the latter ends up hanging up the call

YouTube sensation Darren "IShowSpeed" hosted a comeback stream on October 6, after a two-week long hiatus. Before playing FIFA 23, the internet personality decided to FaceTime YouTube legend Jimmy "MrBeast."

After MrBeast surprisingly picked up the call, IShowSpeed began trolling him, acting as though he had muted his phone's microphone. The former instantly caught the prank, after which the latter began to bark loudly.

MrBeast hung up the FaceTime call after making a light-hearted joke.

IShowSpeed FaceTimes MrBeast and tries to prank him live on stream

At the 36-minute mark of Darren's YouTube broadcast, the content creator wanted to FaceTime MrBeast. However, he was unsure if Jimmy would pick up his call. Speed asked his viewers:

"Yo, chat. Should I call MrBeast? He's not going to answer, though, bro. Yo, chat. Should I call MrBeast? Should I call MrBeast, chat?! He's not going to answer, though, bro. He's not going to answer. Should I call him, though? He would not answer, bro. I'm telling you, bro. He's not going to answer. I'm telling you, watch."

After a few rings, Jimmy surprisingly answered the YouTube streamer's FaceTime call and greeted:

"What up? How's it going?"

IShowSpeed started trolling MrBeast, with the YouTuber calling out Darren by saying:

"I can hear the background noise. I know you're trying to prank me."

Timestamp: 00:36:00

Speed upped his antics and started to bark loudly at MrBeast. The latter laughed at the former's shenanigans and asked if Darren was "mad" that he was not able to "win the jet":

"Hey, Speed. Speed. Are you still mad you didn't win the jet?"

After MrBeast abruptly hung up the call, IShowSpeed claimed that the YouTube sensation seemingly leaked his upcoming video:

"Oh my god, no. You're, bro, and he hung up! He just hung up! And he just hung up! Hey MrBeast, hey bro, watch when I'll see you him, dog. Watch when I'll see him, bro! I'm 6'5", Kevin Durant. Man, I swear to; watch when I see him, chat! Bro, and he just... and he just leaked his own video, bro. And he just leaked his own video."

IShowSpeed is one of the fastest-growing streamers of 2022. He is a former Twitch streamer who was indefinitely banned from the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform in 2021.

Since moving to YouTube Gaming, IShowSpeed has since gone on to become one of the biggest content creators on the Google-owned video sharing platform. He currently has 11.6 million subscribers and 834 million video views.

