"Perfect clothes by the perfect man": Fans react as Disguised Toast reveals his designer apparel

Earlier today, Twitch sensation Jeremy "Disguised Toast" took to Twitter to announce and reveal his line of designer apparel.

The streamer shared three different images, which featured fellow streaming personalities Rachell "Valkyrae," Brodin Plett, Celine "StarsMitten," and Sydney "Sydeon" modeling for the designer clothing line.

The announcement swiftly went viral on the social media platform, with one Twitter user commenting:

Seanic @HyperSeanic @DisguisedToast Perfect clothes by the perfect man

Fans on Twitter go berserk as Disguised Toast reveals his line of designer apparel

Jeremy's October 6 tweet gained significant traction on Twitter as it garnered more than 32,000 likes within just a few hours of being posted. Several well-known internet influencers reacted to the announcement, with television personality and Twitch streamer Grace Van Dien saying:

100 Thieves-affiliated streamer Peter Park shared a hilarious GIF, expressing his sentiments about buying Disguised Toast's merch:

Former League of Legends pro Danny "Shiphtur" commented:

Fellow content creator Aria Saki claimed that she had waited six hours to respond to Jeremy's announcement so that the post was "bumped to another timezone of exposure":

aria @AriaSaki ‍♀️



aria @AriaSaki @DisguisedToast Specifically waited 6 hours to respond so this post is bumped to another timezone of exposure 💁‍♀️Apparel good 👍

Sydeon and Celine also reacted to the post, stating that they looked good modeling for Jeremy's designer clothes:

Wendy "Natsumiii" was also looking forward to getting her hands on Disguised Toast's apparel:

[email protected] @Natsumiii @DisguisedToast Y'all lookin so good !! can't wait to get my hands on some toast merch

YouTube Gaming star Valkyrae promoted the apparel by stating:

RAE @Valkyrae @DisguisedToast Can confirm very comfy very practical pieces very toasty 😎

Aside from verified Twitter users, hundreds of streaming community members flocked to the reply section and provided their opinions about it.

Twitter user @fridaquela stated that they liked how Toast's merchandise showcased the brand's identity, and claimed that it would be good for daily wear:

ᜋᜒᜃᜁᜎ @fridaquela @DisguisedToast Luv how lowkey they show the brand identity. Good for daily wear. 👀

Another Twitter user wanted to know if they could "hide movie snacks" inside the apparel line's hoodie:

Washerlover @washerlover @DisguisedToast Can I hide movie snacks in that gray hoodie?

One community member liked the minimalistic look of the apparel, and expressed a liking for the gray hoodie, in particular:

Deathtrap Completes @5H4D0W7124P @DisguisedToast Minimalist, but looks really good. I'm for sure liking that gray hoodie. Hope I can snag one.

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

anxiousqueen🍞 @anxiousqueen__

anxiousqueen🍞 @anxiousqueen__ @DisguisedToast Omg omg omgIts finally heree

Disguised Toast's merch announcement was also shared to the r/OfflineTV subreddit:

One Redditor commented, saying that the streamer stated that the designer apparel will be available at TwitchCon 2022 San Diego, and that the official website for the merch will go live at the same time:

Here are some other fan reactions from Reddit:

Disguised Toast is one of the most well-known personalities in the streaming world, having started his career in 2016. He is a Hearthstone enthusiast and has played and streamed the game for more than 3,800 hours on his Twitch channel.

The former Facebook Gaming streamer has also played other popular multiplayer games like Teamfight Tactics, League of Legends, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Among Us, and Fortnite on his channel.

