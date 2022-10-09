“Makes Mythic raiding even less appealing” - Asmongold comments on World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s revamped end game content

On October 8, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" took the opportunity to view the upcoming changes planned for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's end-game content and reward system.

The streamer read a blog post released by Blizzard Entertainment detailing the revamped rewards for the high-end Mythic+ progression system, Mythic Raiding, and additional Valor Point tiers.

Asmongold was initially elated, speculating that the game developers were incorporating the changes he suggested. After analyzing and viewing the updated system, the Austin, Texas-based content creator commented:

"I'm going to be honest. I think that this is probably a good thing. That being said, this makes Mythic raiding, that's already a very daunting prospect and a massive time waster, it makes Mythic raiding even less appealing."

Asmongold shares his opinions on World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's updated end-game reward system

At the 03:18 minute mark of his October 8 broadcast, viewers suggested that the streamer take a look at the most recent blog post published by Blizzard Entertainment. His initial reaction after reading the context of the update was:

"'Dungeon rewards up to; oh wait! Are they actually doing what I said they should do?"

The One True King (OTK) co-founder silently read the initial parts of the post before reaching the "rewarding Dedicated Mythic+ players" section. He read out loud the content of the post for his audience:

"Starting with Keystone level 11, we've increased the rate in which enemies gain health and damage with each subsequent key level from 8% to 10%. The impact of this change isn't dramatic at any given key level, but it should contribute to giving each step up more of a sense of progression and make it easier for us to step up the rewards accordingly."

Timestamp: 03:18:21

Asmongold was amused by Blizzard Entertainment's statements regarding the end-game reward structure. He then asked his Twitch audience about the general item level of gear that drops in Normal mode PvE (Player versus Environment) content:

"Oh wow! So, the end of run Great Vault rewards are going to be 421?! Umm.. what's everything else? Is everything else just Mythic, in general? Yeah, that's like, normal?"

Some Twitch viewers mentioned that Mythic end-bosses dropped 424 item level gear. Asmongold compared the values and opined:

"'It's one-off. Mythic end boss is 424,' and so this is 421. So it's like, one key tier under the end-level Mythic gear? 415? So you can actually get better gear from Mythic+ than you can from Mythic raiding."

He followed up by stating that the aforementioned changes were "probably a good thing." However, it might make Mythic raiding even "less appealing." Asmongold added:

"I'm telling you guys. If you took the gear out of Mythic raiding, nobody would do it."

Fans react to the streamer's opinions

The YouTube comments section was bustling with fan reactions as more than 495 fans joined the discussion thread. Here's a snippet of some relevant fan reactions:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to WoW: Dragonflight's upcoming end-game updates (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is the ninth expansion of the most popular MMORPG, in which players will travel to a fantastical and ancestral land called the Dragon Isles. The expansion is scheduled to launch later this year, on November 28, 2022.

