"1v1'D IRL": xQc, Ludwig, Valkyrae, and others finally meet Minecraft star Dream at TwitchCon 2022

Minecraft star Clay "Dream" traveled to San Diego to attend this year's American TwitchCon and managed to meet several prominent streaming personalities.

Twitch sensation Felix "xQc" took to Twitter to share a picture that he took with Clay, and claimed that he "1v1'd" the latter in real life at TwitchCon 2022 San Diego.

Popular streaming personalities share their interactions with Dream at TwitchCon 2022

Last month, Clay revealed, through a YouTube Community post, that his "mask is coming off," and that he would meet his fans and other streaming personalities in-person in San Diego:

"My next upload will be me face revealing. The mask is coming off, and George is finally moving to Florida with the Dream Team! Then back to some epic Minecraft... (plus Minecraft manhunt in real life soon?!) So many awesome things to come. Super nervous, but also incredibly excited for future! I can't wait to start meeting you guys in-person."

On October 8, Clay finally made his first ever public appearance at TwitchCon 2022, and got together with his fanbase as well as many prominent Twitch and YouTube Gaming streamers.

dream @dreamwastaken SAN DIEGO DAY 1 OVER



was so awesome getting to meet so many creators and fans :) love you guys SAN DIEGO DAY 1 OVERwas so awesome getting to meet so many creators and fans :) love you guys https://t.co/ZuM5FYPGfa

YouTube Gaming personalities Ludwig Ahgren and Rachell "Valkyrae" did not shy away from posting about their interactions with the Minecraft YouTuber. Ludwig shared a picture from the convention's photo booth, stating:

"You don't want to know what else happened in the photo booth with Dream."

ludwig @LudwigAhgren you don’t wanna know what else happened in the photo booth with dream you don’t wanna know what else happened in the photo booth with dream https://t.co/5lRLJsIdsc

Valkyrae shared a picture that featured Clay wearing an eyepatch:

Minecraft content creator Antfrost also met Clay at TwitchCon 2022, expressing excitement:

Popular Twitch streamer Ph1LzA revealed that Dream was his "neighbor" in San Diego:

Ph1LzA @Ph1LzA Got back to our room and I guess @Dream is our neighbour now lmao Got back to our room and I guess @Dream is our neighbour now lmao https://t.co/zWO0rsJDyc

Besides verified Twitter users and streamers, several members of the streaming community shared wholesome pictures with the Minecraft star at TwitchCon:

Why was Dream wearing an eyepatch at TwitchCon 2022?

During a Twitch Rivals event, Clay explained why he was wearing an eyepatch at TwitchCon 2022. He revealed that he had hurt himself and speculated that he might have fallen out of bed:

"Okay, this is the longest story ever, aka, I was sleeping. I wake up, and my hands in my head, blood all over my head. I think, like, I cracked my skull a bit. So, they're like, 'Oh my god, like, what the f**k happened?' Blood dripping on my hands. I get a towel, I put it against my face, trying to figure out like, what happened, and then I end up like, realizing that I fell off the bed, hit my head on the side table."

He also mentioned that he scrapped his knee and had rug burns "all over":

"It knocked me out because I ragdolled and I f***ing scrapped my knee and my shoulder against the side, and I have, like, rug burns all over and bruises."

Dream is one of the biggest Minecraft content creators on the internet, having started his YouTube channel back in 2019. Since then, he has gone on to amass more than 30.9 million subscribers and 2.7 billion video views.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes