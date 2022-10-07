How to watch TwitchCon 2022 live: Dates, livestream details, and more

TwitchCon 2022 is here and several well-known streaming personalities will be attending the event. TwitchCon 2022 Europe was held earlier this year in Amsterdam and was a massive success. The streamer convention is returning once more to San Diego, California.

TwitchCon 2022 San Diego is a three-day event that will take place from October 7 to October 9, 2022.

TwitchCon 2022 San Diego: Livestream, guests, events, and more

Livestream details

The streamer convention is back after a two-year long hiatus, and it's being hosted at the San Diego Convention Center. Popular events will be livestreamed on Twitch's official channel starting from October 7.

Fans can also tune in to watch TwitchRivals on its official Twitch channel.

Guests

Numerous well-known streaming personalities will be attending the convention, and many will be hosting Meet & Greet sessions. Some of the most popular Twitch streamers attending the event are:

CodeMiko

ConnorEatsPants

DansGaming

HealthyGamer_GG

loltyler1

Natsumiii

Peter Park

SypherPK

Tarik

Tectone

Will Neff

Yvonnie

Events

TwitchCon 2022 San Diego is packed with fun events like Twitch Rivals, Artist Alley, Loot Cave, and TwitchCon Party. Here's the schedule for the various events planned from Friday to Sunday:

Friday (October 7):

Badge Pickup: 8am - 6pm

Expo Hall: 9am - 6pm

Artist Alley: 9am - 6pm

Twitch Rivals: 10:30am - 6pm

Loot Cave: 9am - 6pm

Content: 10am - 6pm

Saturday (October 8):

Badge Pickup: 8am - 6pm

Expo Hall: 9am - 6pm

Artist Alley: 9am - 6pm

Twitch Rivals: 9:45am - 6pm

Loot Cave: 9am - 6pm

Content:10am - 6pm

TwitchCon Party: 7pm - 11pm

Sunday (October 9):

Badge Pickup: 8am - 3pm

Expo Hall: 9am - 6pm

Artist Alley: 9am - 6pm

Twitch Rivals: 9:45am - 6pm

Loot Cave: 9am - 6pm

Content: 10am - 6pm

Special Guests

On September 28, Twitch announced that American rapper Megan Thee Stallion will headline TwitchCon. Alongside her, German singer and songwriter Kim Petras and American pop-punk band Meet Me at the Altar will also be playing their set at TwitchCon 2022 San Diego Party.

Viral moments from TwitchCon San Diego's unofficial first day

The streaming community took to Twitter to share snaps from the first day of TwitchCon San Diego. Twitter @sylveemhm met Minecraft legend Clay "Dream" and stated that the latter "got his horn" at the streamer convention:

Another Twitter user shared a picture with Sapnap, Dream, and George "GeorgeNotFound":

Another community member managed to meet Dream at TwitchCon 2022 San Diego:

Streamer organization One True King also made an appearance on the inaugural day of the event:

Here are some more viral pictures from the first day:

AnthonyZ @anthonyz Heading to Twitch Con with this dood! Heading to Twitch Con with this dood! https://t.co/P57rb0qAfF

Some bits about TwitchCon

TwitchCon held its first convention on September 25, 2015, and it is still going strong today. The event is held twice a year, once in Europe and once in North America.

TwitchCon ceased operations during the pandemic period and GlitchCon, an online event and conference, was introduced in its place. GlitchCon 2020 was a 12-hour virtual convention, with over 425 content creators in attendance.

