"It has Travis Scott" - xQc 'leaks' a celebrity appearance at FaZe Clan party

Twitch sensation Felix "xQc" got together with fellow Twitch stars Adin Ross and Kai Cenat on October 6. While conversing, the topic of different esports organizations hosting parties came up.

As the discussion progressed, Kai Cenat wanted to know which of the two after parties, between FaZe Clan and the 100 Thieves, would be better.

After Adin Ross claimed that FaZe Clan's party would be comparatively better, the French-Canadian personality "leaked" that American rapper Travis Scott would be making an appearance at the event. He said:

"It has Travis Scott. Travis Scott is going to be there."

Adin Ross and Kai Cenat left stunned after xQc "leaks" Travis Scott's appearance at FaZe Clan's party

At the two-hour mark of Felix's livestream, Adin Ross wanted to know if the former Overwatch pro would be at any after-parties. xQc confirmed that he would attend some and had parties "all lined up."

Felix then suggested to the two Twitch streamers that if they plan on going to a party, they should get in touch with the organization's owners as soon as possible. He said:

"Wait, I know you guys don't need my help, but if you guys want to go, you should probably get down to that ASAP. It's not Twitch-related. You have to talk to people involved. You have to talk to Nadeshot for the 100 Thieves party, and you have to talk to Banks for the f***ing FaZe party. But I can talk to them for you guys."

Adin Ross joined the discussion and said he would go to the Faze Clan party over the 100 Thieves one. Kai Cenat then asked:

"What do you think is going to be better? Which party do you think would be more lit?"

Timestamp: 02:06:51

Adin Ross claimed that FaZe Clan's party would be better than the 100 Thieves, with xQc seemingly "leaking" that Travis Scott will be present at the former's party.

Both Twitch streamers were stunned after hearing this. Adin Ross exclaimed:

"You leaked; no, you leaked it?! Guy!"

Felix, too, was taken aback and responded:

"Wait, no shot! I didn't leak. Wait. No, no, no, no. It was public, for sure. It was 100%. Okay, well, now you guys have to go to the party now. You guys have to talk to Banks for me, guys. Listen, put in a good word, this is f***ing cooked!"

xQc claimed that he heard Travis Scott's attendance at FaZe Clan's party through a grapevine, and thought that the information was public:

"I promise on everything I've ever done in my life, I did not know. I promise. I heard it through a grapevine, and I just thought it was public. Because somebody said, 'Let me look at the flyer,' but I didn't know the flyer was not public."

Fans react to xQc "leaking" a celebrity appearance at FaZe Clan party

The streaming moment was shared to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with the conversation thread attracting more than 100 fan reactions in a few hours. Here's what Redditors had to say:

xQc is the third most popular personality on Twitch. He has more than 11.2 million followers on his channel and averages over 69k viewers per stream.

