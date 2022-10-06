"Oh my god!" - Kai Cenat receives a custom gift from Twitch after crossing 100k subscribers

On October 5, 2022, popular streamer Kai Cenat revealed that he received a special package from Twitch after he crossed the 100k-subscriber mark on the platform. He took the opportunity to unbox it live in front of thousands of viewers.

After speculating what he might have gotten, the content creator discovered that he received a custom LED logo with his name embossed on it. He was elated and exclaimed:

"Oh my god! Damn! They got me a custom; hold on, I got to plug it in, right? Right, chat?"

"That's kind of fire!": Kai Cenat on custom LED logo he got from Twitch

At the beginning of the broadcast, Kai Cenat stated that his assistant told him he had received a package from Twitch. Without wasting time, he began unboxing it live on stream.

After spending a few minutes opening the package, Cenat revealed that he received a personalized Twitch-themed LED logo with his name on it. He said:

"Oh s**t! Yo, what the f**k! Oh s**t! Hold on, that is kind of bad a**. They got me like; they got me a Twitch LED, that says, 'Kai Cenat.' Wait, what the f**k! Oh, godd*mn. Damn, hold on bro. Whoa!"

After finally unwrapping all the packaging material, the Twitch star showed the gift to his audience. He remarked:

"Oh s**t! They got me a Twitch; bro, they got me a Twitch logo-themed LED. Well, I guess they ain't f***ing... yo, after this, we can't say s**t about them recognizing."

Cenat was delighted when he saw how the LED looked and exclaimed:

"That's kind of fire! That's actually fire as f**k, and that ain't no cheap s**t. Like, that s**t is bright, bro! That s**t is bright, bro! Damn! Wow!"

Fans react to the streamer unboxing the gift from Twitch

A reaction thread about the unboxing video, posted on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, accrued more than 152 fan comments.

One Redditor remarked that the LED lights "cost like dollars" to produce:

Another Redditor highlighted how a company worth a "quarter-million-dollars" gifted one of its most popular content creators with some lights:

Here are some more fan reactions:

Kai Cenat is one of the fastest-growing streamers on Twitch. At the time of writing, he is the streamer with the second-most subscribers on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform (101,299 subscribers).

Aside from being a Just Chatting streamer, Cenat is also an avid gamer. He has played popular titles, such as Grand Theft Auto 5, NBA 2K series, Fortnite, Minecraft, and Fall Guys, on his channel.

