"Twitch will be taking 50%" - Fans speculate Kai Cenat’s Twitch income as he crosses 90K subscribers

Fans have shared their reactions to Twitch sensation Kai Cenat reaching a whopping 90K subscribers on his channel earlier today. This comes straight after the streamer became the most subbed English-speaking creator on the Amazon-owned platform after stretching his sub number to 80K. His meteoric rise has been among the most documented journeys within the streaming community. Over the past one-and-a-half months, the 20-year-old has rapidly moved from 50K (August 19) to 60K (August 28) to 70K (September 5).

With such an astronomical number of subscribers, many fans have taken to their Twitter accounts to speculate on the amount of money he could end up making off his Twitch account. Social media reporter Jake Lucky stated:

"Twitch will be taking 50%"

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Twitch will be taking 50% Twitch will be taking 50%

How much is Kai Cenat making off his Twitch?

A user is usually charged $4.99/month for a Tier 1 gifted sub to their desired channels/streamers. For a Tier 2 and Tier 3 sub, the cost is $9.99 and $24.99 respectively. For those unaware, subs allow fans to gain access to special perks such as exclusive emotes, interaction in sub-only chats, etc. In addition, gifting subs allows the user to watch the stream without ads. In simple terms, it is a gesture of support to the creator.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Somehow someway, Kai Cenat has passed 90,000 subscribers on Twitch



Remaining the #1 most subscribed for English streams on the platform Somehow someway, Kai Cenat has passed 90,000 subscribers on TwitchRemaining the #1 most subscribed for English streams on the platform https://t.co/nF7prMouV4

Considering that Kai Cenat has well over 91K subs (which include different tiers of subs), his estimated income from subscriptions alone is in excess of $500K (this excludes income from sponsorship deals). It should be noted, however, that Twitch recently issued a public statement announcing that they will be dropping their 70/30 (to the streamer and Twitch) revenue split in favor of a 50/50 share.

The announcement was met with contempt as it curtailed the income of many of the top streamers within the platform. Keeping this in mind, Kai will have to relinquish 50% of his total income from his subscriptions.

Fans react to Kai's meteoric rise

With Kai Cenat adding yet another feather to the cap of his already illustrious career, viewers were left in a state of amazement. He is considered to be part of the so-called "W community", an eponymous group of streamers who are generalized by their usage of loud music, dancing, and exuberant personas.

Reacting to his latest feat, fans said:

Clark_Sensei @ClarkBrunsonIII @JakeSucky @KaiCenat What you mean by somehow some way my boy? We hitting a 100k this month maybe this week…. @JakeSucky @KaiCenat What you mean by somehow some way my boy? We hitting a 100k this month maybe this week…. https://t.co/IFF2lIXSrL

XSET JaredFPS @JaredFPS @JakeSucky @KaiCenat Twitch hasn’t announced this?! I remember watching Adin gamble Kai’s $1000 to try and win money for his mom, now to hitting 90k subs. Truly insane @JakeSucky @KaiCenat Twitch hasn’t announced this?! I remember watching Adin gamble Kai’s $1000 to try and win money for his mom, now to hitting 90k subs. Truly insane

As stated earlier, Kai Cenat is presently the most subbed Twitch streamer among English-speaking creators. He is second overall, only behind Portuguese speaking streamer Casimito, who has 137K subs. xQc comes in third with 79K subs.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far