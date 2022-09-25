“I can see through people's s**t” - xQc calls out OTK, claims the organization “weaponized” Emiru’s emotional stream

On September 24, Twitch sensation Felix "xQc" came across a viral Twitch clip featuring fellow content creator Emily "Emiru" breaking down on stream and providing her take on the ongoing streamer controversy.

The French-Canadian personality was "not okay" with the broadcast, and stated that the entire stream was an "absolute disaster." xQc went on to claim that streamer organization One True King (OTK) tried to "weaponize" Emiru's emotional moments. He remarked:

"This was a move, okay? If you cannot see the people being genuine, being real. That's on you! That's your problem. You are delirious, not to see people being genuine or not. This (pointing at Emiru's clip) was not genuine. Don't f**k; stop being a little b**ch a** about it. Okay? I can see through people's s**t, okay?"

xQc hits out at OTK, says Emiru's livestream was a "power move"

On September 23, OTK member Emiru hosted an hour-long stream titled "serious conversation." She provided her thoughts on the recent streamer controversy involving AdrianahaLee, wherein the latter stated that she was s*xually harassed by CrazySlick.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Twitch streamer Adrianah Lee has come forward with the story Trainwreck alluded to earlier involving Slick, Mizkif and Maya. She maintains that she was passed out when Slick came in and was placing his hands on her chest repeatedly in what he said was "checking her pulse" Twitch streamer Adrianah Lee has come forward with the story Trainwreck alluded to earlier involving Slick, Mizkif and Maya. She maintains that she was passed out when Slick came in and was placing his hands on her chest repeatedly in what he said was "checking her pulse"

Emiru called out other streamers involved in the drama, claiming that they didn't care for the girls involved in the controversy and were taking advantage of the circumstances. An excerpt from Emiru's stream is given below:

"Maybe I'm overstepping a little to say this, but I feel like, no one else is saying it. A lot of the streamers involved in this, I don't believe that you care what happens to girls on this platform at all."

Timestamp: 00:40:47

The following day, xQc came across the aforementioned clip on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit at the 46-minute mark. His initial reaction was:

"This s**t, I'm definitely not okay with, by the way. Yep, I understand she's in a tough spot. She's crying, okay? I understand, I understand this. So I understand I'm going very much against the grain here, okay? Me going against somebody who's crying, is in a tough spot, is very bad, is a very bad look for me. And I'm going to be honest with you dude. I'm just straight going to tell you how it is. I don't give a f**k. I don't care. Okay?"

After watching the Twitch clip, the former Overwatch pro stated that Emiru's livestream was a "disaster" from beginning to end, and said:

"Okay. I'm going to be honest with you. This broadcast, from beginning to end, was an absolute f***ing disaster. Okay? And I can say. Nah, you guys are question marking, you can get mad all you want. Like I said, I'm not going to go back on this, okay?"

Timestamp: 00:46:35

xQc called Emiru's livestream a "power move" because OTK members knew about the call, which was eventually leaked to the public:

"If there was something that made everybody get cold feet about releasing the calls, and the 'proof,' and the f***ing smoking gun, this was it. Okay? Everybody started panicking, getting cold feet. This is what we call a move. Okay? That was a power-move, okay? They knew the recording was out, and was going to get leaked. They knew it was going to happen. They knew very well this was going to come out."

xQc did not hold back on his sentiments, and claimed that Emiru's emotional broadcast was "not genuine". He added:

"This was a move, and like, 'Oh yeah, we didn't know. We didn't know if- we don't know', yeah, come on, man! Everybody knew, dude! Come on, man! Everybody knew, dude! What the f**k is this, man?! 'Oh, we didn't know, and it's only happening because the streamers want to gain something out of this.'"

The discussion on the subject concluded with xQc stating:

"I was already called out for weaponizing this since the get-go. All right?At that point, this would make me look even the worst of what everybody says. I'm even more weaponzing it. This is only playing their hand, and all... I didn't give a f**k, and I still did it. Okay? Dude, I'm so tired of this s**t. It's so annoying!"

Fans react to xQc's sentiments

The streamer's clip was posted to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with more than 945 streaming community members joining the discussion. Here's what they had to say:

xQc is one of the most prominent figures in the streaming world, who started his online career in 2016. He currently has well over 11.1 million followers and averages more than 65k viewers per stream.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far