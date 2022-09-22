xQc claims to have a recording that refutes community’s comments on AdrianahLee's s*xual harassment, will share in “24 hours”

Earlier today, Twitch star Felix "xQc" claimed that he has a recording to refute some of the comments made by the streaming community on s*xual harassment charges.

On September 22, Felix spent some time reacting to the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, wherein one of the top posts suggested that Twitch streamer AdrianahLee stated that she was unaware of the s*xual assault charges "until recently."

After seeing a comment posted by Redditor u/LVZ5689, Felix indicated that he will respond to "anti-AdrianahLee apologists" by releasing a recording of a conversation within the next 24 hours.

xQc says he'll share a recording as a statement for "apologists" on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit

At the one-hour mark, Felix reacted to several top posts on the streamer-focused subreddit, during which he stumbled upon the aforementioned LSF post. His initial response was:

"See, everybody's talking about; it's insane how everything's about the thing, but everybody's mad about the f***ing, the delivery of the news."

After reading Redditor u/LVZ5689's comment, the former Overwatch pro stated that he thought he would be "super uninvolved" in the controversy, and he would make a statement regarding the issue. He said:

"Oh wow! Oh wow, this is... oof! Oh my god. Okay, okay, okay, listen, I'll make a statement, okay? Guys, guys, guys, I'll make a statement, one time, okay? I thought I was going to be super uninvolved, and I wish now; I just wish I was."

xQc added:

"I'll make a statement, okay? I'm not being weird. I have a recording, okay? I'll have a recording, okay, and I hope that I can get the wave of anti-her (streamer points at AdrianahLee) story, very like, apologists. Okay? Within the day, within the like, next 24 hours, okay? I will have that thing up, okay?"

Timestamp: 01:09:06

The French-Canadian personality mentioned that he had a "thing" in his possession, and he'll release it in the next 24 hours:

"I'm just saying, it's in my possession, I have the thing. Okay? And I will put it out simply to go against some of the s**t that is being said about, not only LSF, it's not the only thing."

xQc claimed that it would be unfair for AdrianahLee if her story ended up losing traction:

"People that are questioning and going against the story, because I don't want her story to lose traction, and then she gets f***ked on by the public, until she gets her resolution. Okay? I think that's unfair for her."

The Twitch sensation stated that fans can count on him to get "things debunked":

"I will leak some, I will post such clip, okay? Boom! That's it. End of the story. Done. Done, okay? You can count on me, so that the things are debunked, and we can move on. Okay?"

The discussion on the subject concluded when xQc clairfied:

"But know for a fact, I hope everybody knows this ahead of time, so that I have it on record. Okay? That this is not because, 'I don't like Miz,' or 'I hate Miz,' or 'I'm weaponizing this,' against him, or I'm using this as like a, or, 'I'm going to blackmail them. I'm going to,' No! Boom! That's it. Okay? End of the story. Because I don't to damage her story, and her stance, and I don't want it to get f***ked on. Okay? End of story."

Fans react to xQc's clip

Within a few hours of its posting, xQc's clip garnered more than 290 fan reactions, with some Redditors wondering if the streamer meant to share some clips from the call, or the entire conversation:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

For context, Twitch streamer AdrianahLee came forward on September 20, and revealed that Mizkif's roommate, CrazySlick, had s*xually harassed her. She stated that he touched her inappropriately, by placing his hands on her chest, while repeatedly stating that he was "checking her pulse."

