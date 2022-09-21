“I need to do a better job upholding” - Mizkif releases a statement regarding CrazySlick’s sexual harassment allegations

Earlier today, Twitch streamer Matthew "Mizkif" addressed the sexual harassment allegations charged against his roommate and fellow content creator CrazySlick by releasing a TwitLonger statement.

After clarifying that CrazySlick did not harm himself after going missing, the One True King (OTK) co-founder mentioned that Slick had been asked to vacate the residence. Mizkif also remarked that he supported those who came forward with their stories.

Matthew thanked his community for their support over the past four years and also noted that he needed to "do a better job upholding":

"Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout the past four years of streaming. Knowing that there are people who still look up to me after everything is both a blessing and a responsibility I know I need to do a better job upholding. I have to."

Mizkif releases a TwitLonger statement addressing CrazySlick's sexual harassment allegations

Following the September 20th debacle, the Austin, Texas-based content creator provided his stance on the matter and explained his side of the story in a 398-word-long TwitLonger post.

He began the address by mentioning that they had found CrazySlick after he allegedly went missing. After hearing fellow Twitch streamer AdrianahLee's account, Mizkif stated that it was clear that Slick was not the "person he made himself out to be":

"To update everyone, we found Crazyslick. He has not harmed himself. After hearing from Adrianah and the numerous other women who have shared their experiences with him, it's clear that he is not the person he made himself out to be."

The 26-year-old clarified that CrazySlick had been asked to vacate the streamer house:

"In terms of his living situation, Slick has been told to vacate our house as soon as possible. I appreciate and support those who were brave enough to come forward with their stories about his behavior."

Matthew spoke about the year-old clip from his alternative stream, during which he seemingly admitted and downplayed CrazySlick's sexual harassment claims:

"A little while after Slick's misconduct came to light last year, I made some inexcusable statements on an alt-stream after some chat messages got to me. To Adrianah and all those affected by sexual harassment, I am sorry for those statements. Sexual harassment, regardless of degree, can never be considered "small," and while my intention was to clarify a misleading chat message, I chose my words poorly and my response came off as downplaying what should never be downplayed."

Mizkif then shed some light on the recent direct messages leaked by controversial internet personality Paul "Ice Poseidon":

"Additionally, a series of private messages from 2018 have been posted where I said some reprehensible things. I've been open about my past many times on stream and will address it again here: I was a dumb, edgy guy who said a lot of stupid things to my friends to try and come off as funny and cool. I can't change what I've said, but I can change who I am and how I conduct myself. I'm proud of how much I've grown these past four years, but I know that there is always room to improve."

The streamer apologized for making bad judgment calls and claimed he deeply regretted it. He also apologized to the streamer organization, OTK, and said:

"I am sorry to everyone affected by this situation. I made bad judgment calls based on what I was led to believe, and I deeply regret it. I also want to apologize to OTK, our staff, and our partners who put their trust in me every day to represent our organization in the best way I can."

Mizkif added:

"OTK has informed me that the organization is in the process of contracting a third party to investigate the actions above. During this time, I will be taking a leave of absence and stepping away from organizational duties."

Streaming community reacts to Mizkif's statement

The streamer's statement gained a lot of traction on the social media platform, as more than 2,000 community members joined the discussion. Mizkif added more to the statement, saying:

Mizkif @REALMizkif I want to make it clear, the Harrasment is about the discord logs, and comments slick made towards every girl who came forward.



Slick sexually assaulted Adrianah. And there’s no excuse for it. Her story deserves to be told. And I’m glad she was able to share it fully. I want to make it clear, the Harrasment is about the discord logs, and comments slick made towards every girl who came forward. Slick sexually assaulted Adrianah. And there’s no excuse for it. Her story deserves to be told. And I’m glad she was able to share it fully.

One Twitter user was happy to see Mizkif accepting what "he did" and was looking forward to seeing him return on Twitch:

emma @83MANIA



Look forward to seeing you come back miz. @REALMizkif Love to all of those who were affected. Covering up was terrible, but accepting/acknowledging what you did is good, you’ve grown! I can get why you were led to believe what you did, you guys were close so it prob wasn’t easy to accept.Look forward to seeing you come back miz. @REALMizkif Love to all of those who were affected. Covering up was terrible, but accepting/acknowledging what you did is good, you’ve grown! I can get why you were led to believe what you did, you guys were close so it prob wasn’t easy to accept. Look forward to seeing you come back miz.

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Noah @Pikaclicks

"I chose my words poorly and my response came off as downplaying"

"I made bad judgement calls based on what I was led to believe"



i'd say ur attorney obviously wrote this if you hadnt misspelled adri's name 3 times @REALMizkif "it's clear that he is not the person he made himself out to be""I chose my words poorly and my response came off as downplaying""I made bad judgement calls based on what I was led to believe"i'd say ur attorney obviously wrote this if you hadnt misspelled adri's name 3 times @REALMizkif "it's clear that he is not the person he made himself out to be""I chose my words poorly and my response came off as downplaying""I made bad judgement calls based on what I was led to believe"i'd say ur attorney obviously wrote this if you hadnt misspelled adri's name 3 times

Noah @Pikaclicks @REALMizkif "based on what i was LED to believe" "HE made HIMSELF out to be" "CAME OFF as downplaying" every word in this post avoids accountability in every facet, almost like you're trying to carefully avoid liability lol :) you got a little lawyer in you yourself aye? @REALMizkif "based on what i was LED to believe" "HE made HIMSELF out to be" "CAME OFF as downplaying" every word in this post avoids accountability in every facet, almost like you're trying to carefully avoid liability lol :) you got a little lawyer in you yourself aye?

nopeify @nopeifyaltalt @REALMizkif This doesn't even crack the top 10 Influencer Apologies of all time @REALMizkif This doesn't even crack the top 10 Influencer Apologies of all time

ART @Arthium @REALMizkif nothing is gonna change tbh, he'll just come back to streaming in a few weeks or months with a boost in viewership bc that's how twitch works, it is what it is @REALMizkif nothing is gonna change tbh, he'll just come back to streaming in a few weeks or months with a boost in viewership bc that's how twitch works, it is what it is

Here's what the streaming community on Reddit had to say:

Mizkif is one of the most prominent personalities in the streaming world, having started his online career in 2017. He currently has 2,110,159 followers and averages more than 31k viewers per stream.

