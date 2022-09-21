Why is Mizkif under investigation? Entire assault and homophobic slur controversy explored

Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif" found himself shrouded in massive controversy after getting into a heated argument with fellow Twitch streamer Tyler "Trainwreckstv" on Twitter.

This article will dive into the drama, the s*xual assault allegations, and statements provided by different parties involved in the debacle.

The inception: Mizkif gets into a Twitter beef with Trainwreckstv

It all started on September 20, when OTK co-founder and Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" called out Twitch for not banning ItsSliker, following the latter's scamming controversy. Trainwrecks replied to Asmongold's tweet, saying:

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv @Asmongold @Twitch because your pals decided it was in their best interest to use & platform the very person that scammed everyone for his horse racing & tennis bets to somehow twist it and wager their war against me, and we both know deep down why the insecure little man is doing this @Asmongold @Twitch because your pals decided it was in their best interest to use & platform the very person that scammed everyone for his horse racing & tennis bets to somehow twist it and wager their war against me, and we both know deep down why the insecure little man is doing this

Mizkif soon joined the conversation, and in a now-deleted tweet, he hit back at Trainwreckstv and referenced the latter pulling off a scam involving a cryptocurrency called Joltcoin.

Mizkif calls out Trainwreckstv and references the Joltcoin controversy (Image via Twitter)

Trainwreckstv did not hold back and revealed that Matthew was allegedly covering up some s*xual assault cases, seemingly involving the latter's roommate, CrazySlick.

Trainwreckstv and Mizkif clashed with one another on September 20 (Image via Twitter)

Twitch streamer AdrianahLee comes forward with her story and claims CrazySlick s*xually harassed her

The same day, Twitch streamer AdrianahLee hosted a two-hour long broadcast where she told her story. The streamer revealed that CrazySlick had touched her inappropriately by placing his hands on her chest and repeatedly stating that he was "checking her pulse."

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Twitch streamer Adrianah Lee has come forward with the story Trainwreck alluded to earlier involving Slick, Mizkif and Maya. She maintains that she was passed out when Slick came in and was placing his hands on her chest repeatedly in what he said was "checking her pulse" Twitch streamer Adrianah Lee has come forward with the story Trainwreck alluded to earlier involving Slick, Mizkif and Maya. She maintains that she was passed out when Slick came in and was placing his hands on her chest repeatedly in what he said was "checking her pulse"

During the latter half of the stream, viewers shared a year-old YouTube clip from Mizkif's alternative stream. In the clip, the Austin, Texas-based content creator talked about CrazySlick's antics and said:

"Look, I don't think there's a single person that we used to hang out with, that doesn't hang out with Slick anymore, because of what happened. I actually think there's literally none. Because the reality is, worse comes the worst of it, it's something like s*xual harassment, right?"

He seemingly attempted to downplay the s*xual harassment, claiming that it was not a "big deal":

"What you can deem of it, it's s*xual harassment, whatever. At a low scale, it's not really a big deal. I don't think people really gave a s**t, and really cared."

Mizkif added:

"When people like, think of it, they think that he stuck his f***ing d**k inside her, without her consent, and I'm like, 'That's what people perceive it as,' when they don't..."

Timestamp: 01:40:30

In a now-deleted tweet, CrazySlick stated that he never s*xually assaulted anyone, and he never will. He mentioned that he was looking to sue and compared his situation to that of Johnny Depp's.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Slick has responded denying he ever sexually assaulted Adrianah. He also says he checked her pulse on her wrist and neck not her chest. He’s looking to sue. Slick has responded denying he ever sexually assaulted Adrianah. He also says he checked her pulse on her wrist and neck not her chest. He’s looking to sue. https://t.co/cbcHP5tB4Y

Later in the day, the OTK streamer appeared on his offline Twitch chat, revealing that CrazySlick had gone missing. Matthew also claimed that the latter left behind farewell messages for his peers.

Ice Poseidon joins the drama and leaks some old DMs, showcasing instances of Mizkif saying homophobic and racist slurs

Seeing Mizkif's involvement in the drama, controversial internet personality Paul "Ice Poseidon" took advantage of the situation to leak some direct messages in which the latter said some questionable things:

Ice Poseidon attempts to cancel Matthew by leaking old DMs (Image via Twitter)

The DMs were from 2018 and 2019 when Matthew was closely associated with Ice Poseidon. The first two screenshots showed Mizkif using homophobic and racist slurs:

Ice Poseidon leaking old DM conversation featuring Mizkif 1/2 (Images via Twitter)

The following two screenshots showed Mizkif asking Paul for pending payment. He further claimed that he was "killing it on Twitch" and that he no longer needed the latter:

Ice Poseidon leaking old DM conversation featuring Mizkif 2/2 (Images via Twitter)

Mizkif and OTK release a public statement

On September 21, Mizkif released a 398 world-long TwitLonger statement.

He began the address by stating that CrazySlick had been found safe and sound after mysteriously disappearing.

Mizkif asserted that after hearing AdrianahLee and other women's testimonies, it was clear that Slick was not the "person he made himself out to be:."

"To update everyone, we found Crazyslick. He has not harmed himself. After hearing from Adrianah and the numerous other women who have shared their experiences with him, it's clear that he is not the person he made himself out to be."

Matthew stated that CrazySlick was told to vacate the residence as soon as possible:

"In terms of his living situation, Slick has been told to vacate our house as soon as possible. I appreciate and support those who were brave enough to come forward with their stories about his behavior."

The 26-year-old addressed a viral YouTube clip that gained traction, in which he seemingly downplayed the harassment claims:

"A little while after Slick's misconduct came to light last year, I made some inexcusable statements on an alt-stream after some chat messages got to me. To Adrianah and all those affected by sexual harassment, I am sorry for those statements. Sexual harassment, regardless of degree, can never be considered "small", and while my intention was to clarify a misleading chat message, I chose my words poorly and my response came off as downplaying what should never be downplayed."

Matthew spoke about Ice Poseidon leaking old direct messages and stated that he's been open about his past "many times on stream." He reiterated, saying that he was a "dumb, edgy guy" who said some questionable things to come off as cool and funny:

"Additionally, a series of private messages from 2018 have been posted where I said some reprehensible things. I've been open about my past many times on stream and will address it again here: I was a dumb, edgy guy who said a lot of stupid things to my friends to try and come off as funny and cool. I can't change what I've said, but I can change who I am and how I conduct myself. I'm proud of how much I've grown these past 4 years, but I know that there is always room to improve."

The address concluded with Mizkif thanking the streaming community who've been supporting him for the past four years:

"Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout the past 4 years of streaming. Knowing that there are people who still look up to me after everything is both a blessing and a responsibility I know I need to do a better job upholding. I have to."

On the same day, One True King (OTK) issued a public statement revealing that the group had begun the legal process of hiring a third-party organization to conduct an in-depth investigation.

OTK claimed that they've placed Matthew on leave and that he will be stepping away from his organizational duties until the results of the investigations are revealed.

