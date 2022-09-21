Why is Mizkif under investigation? Entire assault and homophobic slur controversy explored

Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif" found himself shrouded in massive controversy after getting into a heated argument with fellow Twitch streamer Tyler "Trainwreckstv" on Twitter.
This article will dive into the drama, the s*xual assault allegations, and statements provided by different parties involved in the debacle.
The inception: Mizkif gets into a Twitter beef with Trainwreckstv
It all started on September 20, when OTK co-founder and Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" called out Twitch for not banning ItsSliker, following the latter's scamming controversy. Trainwrecks replied to Asmongold's tweet, saying:
Mizkif soon joined the conversation, and in a now-deleted tweet, he hit back at Trainwreckstv and referenced the latter pulling off a scam involving a cryptocurrency called Joltcoin.
Trainwreckstv did not hold back and revealed that Matthew was allegedly covering up some s*xual assault cases, seemingly involving the latter's roommate, CrazySlick.
Twitch streamer AdrianahLee comes forward with her story and claims CrazySlick s*xually harassed her
The same day, Twitch streamer AdrianahLee hosted a two-hour long broadcast where she told her story. The streamer revealed that CrazySlick had touched her inappropriately by placing his hands on her chest and repeatedly stating that he was "checking her pulse."
During the latter half of the stream, viewers shared a year-old YouTube clip from Mizkif's alternative stream. In the clip, the Austin, Texas-based content creator talked about CrazySlick's antics and said:
"Look, I don't think there's a single person that we used to hang out with, that doesn't hang out with Slick anymore, because of what happened. I actually think there's literally none. Because the reality is, worse comes the worst of it, it's something like s*xual harassment, right?"
He seemingly attempted to downplay the s*xual harassment, claiming that it was not a "big deal":
"What you can deem of it, it's s*xual harassment, whatever. At a low scale, it's not really a big deal. I don't think people really gave a s**t, and really cared."
Mizkif added:
"When people like, think of it, they think that he stuck his f***ing d**k inside her, without her consent, and I'm like, 'That's what people perceive it as,' when they don't..."
Timestamp: 01:40:30
In a now-deleted tweet, CrazySlick stated that he never s*xually assaulted anyone, and he never will. He mentioned that he was looking to sue and compared his situation to that of Johnny Depp's.
Later in the day, the OTK streamer appeared on his offline Twitch chat, revealing that CrazySlick had gone missing. Matthew also claimed that the latter left behind farewell messages for his peers.
Ice Poseidon joins the drama and leaks some old DMs, showcasing instances of Mizkif saying homophobic and racist slurs
Seeing Mizkif's involvement in the drama, controversial internet personality Paul "Ice Poseidon" took advantage of the situation to leak some direct messages in which the latter said some questionable things:
The DMs were from 2018 and 2019 when Matthew was closely associated with Ice Poseidon. The first two screenshots showed Mizkif using homophobic and racist slurs:
The following two screenshots showed Mizkif asking Paul for pending payment. He further claimed that he was "killing it on Twitch" and that he no longer needed the latter:
Mizkif and OTK release a public statement
On September 21, Mizkif released a 398 world-long TwitLonger statement.
He began the address by stating that CrazySlick had been found safe and sound after mysteriously disappearing.
Mizkif asserted that after hearing AdrianahLee and other women's testimonies, it was clear that Slick was not the "person he made himself out to be:."
"To update everyone, we found Crazyslick. He has not harmed himself. After hearing from Adrianah and the numerous other women who have shared their experiences with him, it's clear that he is not the person he made himself out to be."
Matthew stated that CrazySlick was told to vacate the residence as soon as possible:
"In terms of his living situation, Slick has been told to vacate our house as soon as possible. I appreciate and support those who were brave enough to come forward with their stories about his behavior."
The 26-year-old addressed a viral YouTube clip that gained traction, in which he seemingly downplayed the harassment claims:
"A little while after Slick's misconduct came to light last year, I made some inexcusable statements on an alt-stream after some chat messages got to me. To Adrianah and all those affected by sexual harassment, I am sorry for those statements. Sexual harassment, regardless of degree, can never be considered "small", and while my intention was to clarify a misleading chat message, I chose my words poorly and my response came off as downplaying what should never be downplayed."
Matthew spoke about Ice Poseidon leaking old direct messages and stated that he's been open about his past "many times on stream." He reiterated, saying that he was a "dumb, edgy guy" who said some questionable things to come off as cool and funny:
"Additionally, a series of private messages from 2018 have been posted where I said some reprehensible things. I've been open about my past many times on stream and will address it again here: I was a dumb, edgy guy who said a lot of stupid things to my friends to try and come off as funny and cool. I can't change what I've said, but I can change who I am and how I conduct myself. I'm proud of how much I've grown these past 4 years, but I know that there is always room to improve."
The address concluded with Mizkif thanking the streaming community who've been supporting him for the past four years:
"Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout the past 4 years of streaming. Knowing that there are people who still look up to me after everything is both a blessing and a responsibility I know I need to do a better job upholding. I have to."
On the same day, One True King (OTK) issued a public statement revealing that the group had begun the legal process of hiring a third-party organization to conduct an in-depth investigation.
OTK claimed that they've placed Matthew on leave and that he will be stepping away from his organizational duties until the results of the investigations are revealed.
