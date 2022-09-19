xQc reveals the six-figure amount he was offered for hosting a sponsored mobile game stream

During his September 17 livestream, Twitch sensation Felix "xQc" disclosed that he needed to purchase an iPhone to host a sponsored mobile gaming broadcast, but chose not to accept the sponsorship.

The streamer divulged the amount, revealing that he was offered approximately $120,000 per hour to promote and play the mobile game.

Felix assured viewers that he was not "kidding" and that mobile games have even bigger marketing budgets. He then provided his views on popular titles such as Genshin Impact and Call of Duty.

At the eight-hour mark of the livestream, the 26-year-old explained why he was required to buy a new iPhone:

"I bought a phone, an iPhone, because I needed one for a sponsorship. On a phone device. It wasn't sponsored for Apple, it was a phone game sponsorship. So, I bought an iPhone, so that I could play in the computer, so that I could record it, or play it. I ended up not doing it."

xQc attempted to recall the game's title and later claimed that the sponsorship was for Raid: Shadow Legends:

"I think it was for like, Raid: Shadow Legends, or like, something like that. I ended up not doing it, though. The game is good, I mean."

Timestamp: 08:13:41

The French-Canadian star commented that "everyone knows the rates," and revealed how much he was paid to host the sponsored stream:

"It's a lot. Everybody knows the rates though. It's like... mobile sponsorships, they're like $120,000 an hour, or something like that. Sometimes, I mean, I'm not kidding. Phone games are way, way, way more budget."

After a brief pause, xQc claimed that miHoYo's popular gacha game Genshin Impact provided a "fat bag" for streamers promoting the open-world mobile title:

"I'm not even going to leak, everybody knows this. That's how much it was for f***ing Total Staircase. You watch streamers that play Genshin (Impact). When Genshin did sponsorships, they offered a f***ing, a fat bag. I don't think they still do it. They offer a massive juicer."

Felix praised the Call of Duty partnership and stated that the developers set fewer constraints on what streamers can and cannot do:

"CoD Partner? Same thing. But game is actually good, though. So I don't give a f**k. I didn't really care about doing the CoD one because the game is good, and they're pretty understanding, and they don't give a f**k about swearing, or whatever. They just kind of, no links, no spam, no f***ing, no shoving anything in everybody's throats. You're just playing the game."

The discussion on the subject concluded when xQc remarked:

"Why do I care if I want to play CoD, I get a sponsorship to play the game. Okay, I play the game then."

Fans react to xQc's revelation

At the time, the video's YouTube comments section featured more than 125 fan reactions. Some of the most relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer talking about mobile game sponsorships (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

While some fans highlighted xQc's shift from addressing the recent controversy to playing GTA 5 RP "in minutes," others shared their experiences securing sponsorships for streaming mobile games.

