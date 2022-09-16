xQc opens up about his personal life, claims he was forced to choose between his girlfriend and family

During a recent livestream, Twitch star Felix "xQc" had a rather serious conversation. He disclosed details about his private life and claimed he had to pick between his girlfriend Sammy "Adept" and his family.

Nearing the closing moments of his September 16 broadcast, xQc started browsing the r/LivestreamFail forum, where he discovered a clip of Chance "Sodapoppin" claiming that he informed xQc about his participation in S**tcamp 2022 beforehand.

The streamer addressed the issue and stated that he felt cornered by people. xQc revealed that he (along with Adept) and his brother Nick (with his girlfriend) could not live together and that there was significant friction between them.

The French-Canadian personality claimed that everything was in "chaos" after people started to split apart. Felix stated that he was required to make a choice and said:

"And I felt like, like, I had to make a choice. I was cornered into choosing between family and Sammy."

xQc has a serious conversation about the family drama

At the six-hour mark of the most recent livestream, Felix shared his thoughts on some of the controversies surrounding him. He claimed that he "didn't care" anymore and divulged:

"It's kind of lame that I have; I think this is probably the last time that I'm like, forced to do a leak, almost. Now the pressure's too much, and there's so many people. So it's blowing my f***ing life. I like moving on, and I like to say it this moment, so we can move on. Okay? I'm done with f***ing s**t like that. I think it's fair enough."

xQc discussed living with his brother and with their respective partners:

"Basically, it's almost really odd because I'm moving in, whatever, and I love my brother, I love my family. Okay? But he and his girlfriend, and me and Sammy, we just couldn't be all at once, at one place. We just couldn't. It's not possible. There was friction, when I was at my brother's house, and it was friction when we all got here."

The 26-year-old stated that his brother was kicked out:

"It was just very odd, and then it was like, we're all splitting apart, and then it was like, my brother was pretty much kicked out. Pretty much, kind of like, just naturally, then he went back to like, he had to move his stuff over here, and then move his stuff back home."

Timestamp: 06:48:20

As the discussion continued, the former Overwatch pro talked about Adept and claimed that there was some kind of a "brawl":

"It wasn't working out with Sammy, because it was like, it was like a brawl, and then, it was just like a disaster. It was just like, a chaos, and my family was kind of, you know? Like, I don't want to throw them under the bus, my family wasn't very nice, either, in certain parts. People weren't very understanding."

xQc stated that his mother was acting as a mediator in the conflict, but it didn't seem to work due to the two parties' different stories. He was then forced to choose between his girlfriend and his family, and he ultimately chose the latter:

"And fortunately what happened is that, I just kind of chose family, because that's just, I don't know, saying it was my fault. So yeah, that's just what kind of happened. That's just what happened."

The Twitch personality remarked that no one was wrong in the situation and that it was "natural life stuff."

Fans react to xQc's clip

The streamer's clip was a viral post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, as it attracted more than 500 comments in less than an hour of its posting. Some of the most relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

This isn't the first time xQc has talked about his family. On August 23, he provided details on why he does not live with his brother anymore and the reasons that compelled him to move to a new residence.

