“Unironic manic behavior” - Fans in disbelief after xQc cuts his hair live on stream

Twitch star Felix "xQc" has made headlines once again by cutting his hair live on stream, leaving his viewers and fans in disbelief.

The streamer's escapades began while he was browsing Reddit on a livestream on September 15, 2022. He complained that his hair constantly covered his forehead and hindered his vision. He then declared that he was "done" and went out to find scissors to snip his hair.

The streaming moment was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and the conversation thread got a lot of traction.

One Redditor voiced concern about xQc's behavior and said someone needs to check on him. Their comment read:

xQc claimed he had a bad day before cutting his hair

At the 30-minute mark of the livestream, xQc was seen reacting to some conversation threads, showcasing the streamer drama he got involved with fellow Twitch content creator Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo.

While addressing comments made by community members, the French-Canadian personality kept fixing his hair, which irritated him. He abruptly halted his Reddit browsing and said he needed to trim his hair:

"Man, dude! This hair, I'm getting scissors today. I'm cutting it. I can't! Guys, I'm cutting my hair today. Yo, that's it! I'm done! I'm getting scissors. Yeah, I'm doing it right now, f**k it! I'm done. That's it!"

Timestamp: 00:29:17

The former Overwatch pro claimed he decided to clip his hair after having a bad day:

"That's it boys. All it took was today to go bad. A singular f***ing dog s**t day, okay? Dude! That's all it took! I'm doing it. I'm getting scissors. I'm doing it right now. Okay!"

Some viewers advised him not to cut his hair live on stream, while others advised him to simply tie it back.

The streamer expressed his frustration and exclaimed:

"Just cut this (pointing at his forehead), so I can see. Yeah, I'm doing it. I don't give a f**k anymore. I'm getting scissors, I can't. Guys, I can't do it! I can't stream, I can't talk, my daily life f***ing sucks. It's s**t! I'm f***ing cutting it, man! I can't, I'm doing it right now!"

A few minutes later, he began cutting his hair. Here's a screen grab from his livestream:

A screenshot from the livestream (Image via Twitch)

Once he was done, he remarked:

"It's okay. No? Yeah, I have really thick hair. Not too bad? I feel like, maybe I need to cut more in the middle. That's fine. I think I'm good. I think I'll just go to a salon, and I'll get a; remember chat, last time, when I looked like a c*ack head, I went to an old lady? I think I'll go see her again. Get myself bleached up again."

Fans react to xQc's shenanigans

The reaction thread on r/LivestreamFail accrued more than 65 fan comments. Some viewers speculated that xQc wouldn't clean the loose hair from his surroundings:

Others stated that he was having a "midlife crisis":

One Redditor didn't think xQc cutting his hair on stream was "weird":

Here are some more fan reactions:

xQc is currently the most popular content creator on Twitch. He is one of the few personalities on the platform to have more than 11 million followers on his channel.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh