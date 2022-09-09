"Actually smart" - xQc reacts to Ninja's announcement of streaming 'everywhere,' claims it's the future of the space

Twitch sensation Felix "xQc" reacted to fellow content creator Tyler "Ninja's" recent announcement of simultaneously broadcasting on multiple livestreaming platforms.

Earlier today, Felix hosted a 10-hour long stream, during which he and his buddies played Fortnite for the majority of the time. At the two-hour mark, the streamer's friend informed him that Ninja had tweeted an update.

After viewing Tyler's announcement alongside his audience, xQc praised the former and remarked that content creators broadcasting on multiple platforms is the "future of the space." He said:

“Actually smart. Nah, that is actually, that is actually kind of smart.”

xQc provides take on Ninja's latest announcement of streaming "everywhere"

At the beginning of the month, Ninja made news when he abruptly ended his broadcast. He announced on his main Twitter account that he would be taking a break and was unsure "where" he would be streaming next.

Come September 9, the Fortnite star finally broke his silence, sharing a 43-second long announcement clip. He revealed that he would be livestreaming "everywhere" and mentioned:

"Hi, I'm Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins, and I'm going to be live everywhere. Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Patreon. Maybe OnlyFans?"

Ninja @Ninja Took a little time off, but now I’m back…and I’ll be live EVERYWHERE tomorrow at 12CST Took a little time off, but now I’m back…and I’ll be live EVERYWHERE tomorrow at 12CST https://t.co/k2nt1BVUuN

Felix reacted to the announcement during a gaming livestream earlier today and applauded Ninja's move. He recalled a moment when he had a conversation with his audience regarding streamers broadcasting simultaneously on multiple platforms:

"Guys, guys, I said it last time. You guys can't say that I didn't say that. It's literally like, the future of the space. It's the multi-streams."

Timestamp: 02:42:13

xQc then explained why he would not livestream on multiple platforms at once:

"The only reason I wouldn't do it is that it dilutes actual direct interactions. It's very diluted. So, until these systems are well adapted enough, they need to kind of like, heal that, and find a way around it, then it's fun doing."

The former Overwatch pro provided the following recommendation to improve user interaction across websites:

"So, I think that the thing you would need to organize and make is a merged chat from all sources in one. That looks unified, and the only thing that differentiates it, it shows you like a badge or an icon. That says where it's from."

Fans react to streamer's opinion

The YouTube comments section featured more than 226 fan reactions. Several viewers agreed with xQc's take, with some suggesting that multiple streams could result in less interaction:

Fans in the YouTube comments section providing their take on the streamer's opinions (Images via YouTube/xQc Clips)

The streaming community responded positively to Ninja's revelation. Fans can tune in to the Fortnite icon's official channels on September 9, 2022, at 12 CST.

