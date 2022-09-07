"None of these things happened!" - xQc talks about getting featured in Forbes Top Creators 2022

Twitch icon Felix "xQc" was recently ranked the 12th most popular content creator in the first-ever Forbes Top Creators 2022. He has previously been named the most-watched personality on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform for 2020 and 2021.

Felix was made aware of his inclusion on the list and talked about it during his recent livestream.

After reading that Forbes cited some controversies surrounding him, including "racist, homophobic, and sexually explicit content," xQc asserted that none of these claims were true. He said:

"Guys, that is, that's cooked! How can it be worse? It's really bad, though. When did I do racist, homophobic, and sexually explicit content? None of these happened! None of these things happened! None of these happened, man! That is not real! That is not real!"

xQc reacts to getting featured on Forbes Top Creators 2022

At the one-hour mark of the September 7 broadcast, xQc browsed his subreddit and stumbled upon the top post highlighting his inclusion in Forbes Top Creators 2022.

The former Overwatch pro read out a portion of the list and stated:

"Most watched Twitch user, in both 2020 and 2021. Despite controversies involving racist, homophobic, and sexually explicit..."

xQc was rendered speechless after reading the statement. He claimed that a Twitch channel moderator sent him the same excerpt earlier in the day and thought the latter was joking:

"Dude, dude, dude, a mod sent me this on Discord, and I thought that they were trolling."

He read additional passages from the post before seeing how his community reacted to the Reddit post.

Timestamp: 01:10:15

Felix then added:

"Nah, this got to be... guys, this troll, though. That's just troll! That's so weird! That is so weird!"

Some viewers suggested that things "could've been worse" for the streamer. The French-Canadian personality responded:

"What do you mean it could've been worse? That's really bad, though! Racist, homophobic, and explicit content?"

A few minutes later, xQc revealed that he was supposed to have an interview with Forbes:

"Okay, listen. The thing with Forbes, okay, is that they... okay. I had to do an interview, so they asked me to do an interview. Okay? But, the two days I had to do it, okay, s**t in real life was blowing the f***k up. Okay?"

The streamer then explained why he couldn't attend the interview:

"Everything was exploding, okay? It was like, madness! I couldn't get a f***ing minute of chill. Okay? So, I didn't respond to them as of the interview. So, I ended up not doing it. So for three days or two days, whatever it was, I didn't reply to the interview request. So, I didn't do the interview. Okay?"

The discussion on the subject came to a close when Felix stated that he did not intend to throw Forbes "under the bus":

"I'm not going to throw them under the bus, okay? I don't know about this. I just feel like, maybe that's why this is so like, hardcore. I feel like they know better than to write this s**t down there. I feel like they didn't do the interview, so they made this out of spite, somehow. Maybe or not, though. I don't know."

Fans react to xQc's opinions

xQc's Forbes feature was the top post on his subreddit, as more than 130 fans were present in the conversation thread. Some of the most relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

xQc is currently Twitch's most popular English-speaking personality. He is one of the few content creators with over 11 million followers on Twitch.

Forbes released its inaugural Top Content Creators list on September 6, featuring 50 of the most influential and highest earning creators across Twitch, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and other social media platforms. TikTok superstar Chali D'Amelio and her sister Dixie took the top two spots on the list.

