SSSniperwolf's journey and what she is really like off camera

Alia Marie, popularly known as SSSniperwolf, is an English-American YouTube content creator. She is primarily known for her gaming, vlog, reaction-based, and Do-It-Yourself (DIY) videos.

The star started her online career on YouTube in January 2013 and has amassed a whopping 32.5 million subscribers. She actively uploads content to her main YouTube channel, with every video garnering several million views on average.

Here's a deep dive into SSSniperwolf's massively successful YouTube trade and some of the most well-known controversies that have shrouded her in the past.

SSSniperwolf's career

Alia was born in October 1992 in Liverpool, England. When the content creator was six years old, her family moved to Pheonix, Arizona.

In a video titled Draw My Life - SSSniperwolf, she revealed that her father gifted her and her brothers their first-ever console, a PlayStation One, which acted as the catalyst for the internet personality to become a gamer.

Metal Gear Solid was her first game, and it is still her favorite. The YouTuber also enjoys titles such as Pokemon, Digimon, Spyro, Crash Bandicoot, and Contra.

While recounting her life, SSSniperwolf claimed that she launched her first business in middle school and helped support her family financially. She said:

"So in middle school, I started my own business. I bought several action figures for like a dollar from Best Buy, sold them on eBay, and made profits. My parents were really impressed with what I was doing. My dad took advantage of it and wanted me to help him pay the bills. So, he was like, 'All the money you make, it goes to me. You're going to help pay bills, and you're making money.'"

SSSniperwolf launched her YouTube account in 2013 and opted to create gaming-related content. She focused primarily on playing Call of Duty because she was rather adept at the game:

"So, in early 2013, I decided to start making videos on YouTube. I was already obsessed with gaming and pretty good at CoD, so I just ended up recording my gameplay and uploading it to YouTube, and SSSniperwolf was born."

Aside from her main YouTube channel, Alia regularly uploads content to her alternative channel, Little Lia. It showcases her art, baking, make-up, and DIY skills.

The Las Vegas native is also an active cosplayer and has portrayed numerous fan-favorite fantastical characters such as Ishizu Ishtar from Yu-Gi-Oh!, Mashiro Kuna from Bleach, and Misa Amane from Death Note.

According to some esports sources, the starlet's current net worth is in the vicinity of $6 million, as she has been endorsed by and worked with numerous well-known companies, including Disney, Ubisoft, and EA.

SSSniperwolf's controversial moments

The YouTuber has frequently made headlines, and controversy and drama have surrounded her on multiple occasions.

In 2016, the Overwatch community accused the YouTuber of lying about reaching the top of the competitive first-person shooter's ranked ladder. Overwatch content creator Sylvibot explained the scenario in a 27-minute video.

Another major controversy surrounding Alia was her winning at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice in 2019. Several online communities felt she was "not a real gamer" and that other contenders like Tyler "Ninja," Sean "Jacksepticeye," and Mark "Markiplier" were more deserving of the award.

Aside from this, a section of viewers have also called out her troubled relationship with fellow streamer Evan Sausage and stated that she is known for being averse to criticism:

The influencer is one of the most popular content creators on the Google-owned platform.

After a slight decrease in her monthly video views at the start of the year, the social media personality's popularity has regained momentum. Her channel witnessed more than 578 million video views as of July 2022.

