"I’ll be live EVERYWHERE": Ninja announces he will be streaming on all major platforms from tomorrow

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins has announced that he will be returning to streaming tomorrow after taking a break last week.
The Fortnite legend stated that he will be streaming on all major platforms, including YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, and even Twitter.
On September 1, 2022, Ninja abruptly ended his Twitch stream while playing Fortnite. Shortly after the incident, he tweeted that he would be taking a break from content creation.
Being one of the most recognizable gaming personalities on the planet, Ninja's latest announcement has created a lot of buzz. With Twitch ending their exclusivity clause for the Partner Program, many expected the streamer to be the latest to jump on the YouTube bandwagon.
Why did Ninja take a break after his stream on September 1?
After failing to kill a couple of opponents who were spamming rifts in Fornite, Ninja threw in his hat and said he couldn't take that type of behavior anymore. He stated:
"Can't do anymore dude, I can't... I'm f*cking sick of this, dude. I'm sick of these f*cking players spamming rifts... I've had enough man. I'm not even f*cking kidding dude. I've had enough. I'm not even... I'm leaving."
He added:
"I'm done. In fact, honestly dude? I'm not even gonna, I'm not even gonna... I gotta take a break from streaming dude. Or I'm gonna lose my f*cking mind bro."
After apologizing to the audience and the fellow streamers he was supposed to play with, the content creator left and announced his break shortly after.
Many believe the Fortnite star's short-lived break is a marketing ploy before a big announcement
Ninja garnered a lot of attention during his livestream last week when he rage-quit Fortnite.
Many gaming personalities have reacted to the tweet he posted after the incident and commented on the fact that he has changed his Twitter name to "User not found."
A lot of people believe it is all a marketing ploy to attract attention before he makes a big announcement.
While reacting to the incident, Imane "Pokimane" Anys had this to say at the one-minute five-second mark in the above clip:
"Wait, but tell me how you made a whole banner, but then you just have the egg profile and ‘User Not Found'? Someone said it’s a marketing scheme. I guess we’ll see.... I feel like he could have done all this, just not change the icon or name."
How can he simulcast?
Ninja will now be branching out from Twitch and is expected to simulcast on different platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. The announcement comes days after users noted that he no longer had a subscribe button on his Twitch channel, which meant he had stopped being an Affiliate.
Here is the Fortnite star's partner and business manager explaining how he can pull off livestreaming on different platforms:
"LFG": Twitter reactions
Many fans were happy with Ninja's latest announcement. However, some had questions about how the streams will work and whether the distribution of the audience to separate platforms will adversely affect the streamer's ability to interact with chat.
Here are some reactions to the announcement:
Only time will tell if the 31-year-old's strategy works out. Until then, fans can look forward to watching the streamer on any one of the announced platforms on September 9, 2022.