Why did Ninja take a break? Streamer shocks fans, abruptly announces break after having a meltdown on stream

"Ninja" Tyler Blevins, the legendary Twitch streamer, announced a break from streaming in his recent Twitter post. The cryptic wording and tone of the tweet regarding the hiatus' duration have many fans worried for the blue-haired Fortnite icon.

Blevins is arguably one of the most famous gaming personalities on the planet. Labeled the King of Twitch during the heydays of Fortnite Battle Royale, Ninja has become synonymous with streaming and is still the most followed channel on the platform with 18.3 million followers.

The curious wording of the post has led many fans to extend their support to their favorite streamer. More importantly, he suggests that the break is, as of yet, indefinite. The last section also throws in doubt the platform where he will stream next.

"Can't do this anymore dude, I can't": Ninja rage quit Fortnite and promptly announced break from streaming

The streamer apparently had a meltdown on his most recent stream and rage quit Fornite. While playing a duo, he got fed up of players spamming rifts in the sky before quitting the game and ending the stream.

Ninja and his friend were chasing down opponents in-game when they escaped the streamer by opening up a rift. This did not sit well with him as he stopped in his tracks and started raging at them:

"Can't do anymore dude, I can't... I'm f*cking sick of this, dude. I'm sick of these f*cking players spamming rifts... I've had enough man. I'm not even f*cking kidding dude. I've had enough. I'm not even... I'm leaving."

This is where he told his chat that he would be taking a break from streaming:

"I'm done. In fact, honestly dude? I'm not even gonna, I'm not even gonna... I gotta take a break from streaming dude. Or I'm gonna lose my f*cking mind bro."

Apologizing for his actions to both his audience and fellow streamers he was supposed to play with, Ninja stopped streaming and tweeted out the announcement shortly after.

"Platform switch 100%": Is Ninja moving to YouTube? While it seems legitimate, a few twitteratis had their own theories

Twitter was immediately buzzing as the gaming icon announced his break from streaming. While many immediately supported his decision to take a break from his hectic schedule, a few had other ideas. NickEh30, a fellow streamer on Twitch, thought this was a premonition for a change in platforms.

With so many streamers leaving Twitch recently, the idea is not far off. This tweet from last week might also be a sign pointing towards a future move to YouTube. The last part of today's tweet, which threw his future on the platform into doubt, has only flamed such theories.

General reactions, however, were people enquiring about his health and wishing him a good break:

SypherPK @SypherPK @Ninja I’ll be ready for more victory royales whenever you’re back man @Ninja I’ll be ready for more victory royales whenever you’re back man ❤️

timthetatman👑 @timthetatman @Ninja Love u bro here if u need @Ninja Love u bro here if u need❤️

daniel @afewsaydanny @Ninja would you believe this happened because someone rifted infront of him @Ninja would you believe this happened because someone rifted infront of him

Lauren @MsTeamKK Wishing you the best @Ninja You deserve a breakWishing you the best @Ninja You deserve a break ❤️ Wishing you the best

With no further information forthcoming, there is no telling how long fans will have to wait for their favorite streamer to return.

