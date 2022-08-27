"YouTube call got cancelled": Ninja hinting at a possible move to YouTube with recent cryptic tweet?

Popular Twitch streamer "Ninja" Tyler Blevins might have revealed a possible deal with YouTube in his most recent tweet. The streamer had already announced that he might not be able to stream today due to internet issues. But in a more recent post, he shared that his YouTube call had been canceled, allowing him a day off. The streamer stated:

"YouTube call got cancelled and my internet is still out. It’s a beach day"

Ninja @Ninja YouTube call got cancelled and my internet is still out. It’s a beach day YouTube call got cancelled and my internet is still out. It’s a beach day

Blevins is arguably one of the most famous gaming personalities on the planet. Labeled the King of Twitch during the heydays of Fortnite Battle Royale, Ninja became synonymous with streaming and is still the most followed channel on the platform with 18.3 million followers.

With so many streamers moving platforms recently, a prospective shift for the blue-haired gamer might not be too much of a fetch.

"YouTube call?": Fans react to Ninja's no stream announcement on Twitter

Although Twitch has changed its exclusivity clause for Partners, that doesn't change the fact that a bunch of big streamers such as LilyPichu and Myth have changed platforms in recent months. Coupled with that, popular streamers like Valkyrae, Ludwig, TimTheTatman and Dr DisRespect all stream exclusively on YouTube.

Although he isn't pulling in the insane numbers like he was in 2020, Ninja still has a high average view count. Twitch Tracker notes that his monthly average is around 10K concurrent viewers, making him one of the most popular household names in the gaming community.

As such, his fans were quite disappointed with him not being able to stream today. Many even enquired about the mysterious YouTube call:

Others didn't like that he was having a "beach day," joking about how easy it is for the gamer to take a holiday.

Marijuana Grande 🫡 @AndreuhDuh @texatv @Ninja Internet will be down for 5 minutes and he's already calling the day off to go to the beach. Smh our streamer. @texatv @Ninja Internet will be down for 5 minutes and he's already calling the day off to go to the beach. Smh our streamer.

It is worth noting that the Twitch star mentioned construction in his area as the reason for his internet issues.

Ninja @Ninja Internet is out again, gotta love all the construction shit going on around me constantly cutting the freaking fiber lines :) Internet is out again, gotta love all the construction shit going on around me constantly cutting the freaking fiber lines :)

ً @texatv @Ninja saying its a beach day like you aint at the beach every day @Ninja saying its a beach day like you aint at the beach every day

Mitch @MitchM26 @AndreuhDuh @texatv @Ninja Bet he cut his own fiber line. The audacity of this man @AndreuhDuh @texatv @Ninja Bet he cut his own fiber line. The audacity of this man

A few agreed with the streamer about it being a beach day, wishing him well:

Manny_Phantom @MannyPhantomtv @Ninja Enjoy the day ninja u and the wife live it up man u deserve it. @Ninja Enjoy the day ninja u and the wife live it up man u deserve it.

Many fans continued to joke about the YouTube call:

The_ToneZone @Anthony84567700 @Ninja YouTube call got cancelled? What are they trying to hide? Second time. @Ninja YouTube call got cancelled? What are they trying to hide? Second time.

With no exclusivity contract in-place for Twitch Partners, a new deal with YouTube might seem unlikely. But a veritable giant of the platform like Ninja making a switch would be a huge upset for Twitch.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul