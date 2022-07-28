Top 10 most followed Twitch streamers (July 2022)

Twitch streamers provide hours of free content for countless viewers every day. While some may monetarily support their favorite streamers through subscriptions and donations, others are content to pay through their viewership and ad revenue. Many of these fans choose to follow their favorite streamers so they'll know when they go live.

In this list, we're looking at the top ten Twitch streamers in terms of follower count as of July 2022.

Top 10 Twitch streamers by follower count

10) Sodapoppin

Chance "Sodapoppin" had a big month in July. The variety streamer is shy of 9 million followers on Twitch and announced that he would be joining the content creation group OTK.

The Austin, Texas native has been streaming on Twitch since 2012, primarily streaming World of Warcraft before moving on to online gambling. Today, he streams some of the most popular game releases, including the recently released game Stray.

9) Pokimane

Imane "Pokimane" remains the most followed female streamer on the Twitch platform. Also dubbed the "Queen of Twitch," Imane is one of the most recognizable names and faces in the streaming world, with over 9 million followers on her channel and thousands of fans tuning in to every stream.

Although she plays a variety of games, Pokimane tends to have a main game she plays on her stream. Despite starting as a League of Legends streamer before moving to Fortnite, Valorant is her current game of choice.

While she's currently sitting within the top ten most followed streamers, Pokimane's channel growth may be slightly stunted in the near future, as she recently announced she would be taking a break from streaming.

8) TheGrefg

While boasting a larger subscriber count on YouTube, Spanish streamer David "TheGrefg" has over 10 million followers on Twitch. He previously held the Twitch record for most concurrent videos with nearly 2.5 million views during the release of his own Fortnite skin.

Recently, TheGrefg has played a variety of games, including Fall Guys during its newfound surge in popularity.

7) Shroud

Michael "Shroud" is a former professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player and is currently one of the most watched streamers on Twitch. The former Cloud9 player held the highest subscriber count on Twitch, leading up to his decision to sign an exclusivity deal with Mixer in October 2019. When the Microsoft-owned streaming platform shut down, he signed a new exclusivity deal with Twitch.

Two years later, the FPS streamer has over 10 million followers on Amazon's streaming platform. Although he is a pro CS:GO player, he usually streams Valorant and Apex Legends these days.

6) xQc

Felix "xQc" is a beloved yet controversial Twitch streamer who always seems to find himself being a topic of discussion. The Juicer received a lot of negative attention for his decision to return to gambling on stream as well as taking endorsement deals from online casinos.

He was seen more positively this month when he challenged controversial online figure Andrew Tate on his beliefs on women and relationships in a viral debate.

The Quebec native started streaming in 2015, primarily playing League of Legends before the release of Overwatch in 2016. Since retiring from OWL, he has played a wide variety of games and is known to stream for up to 20 hours at a time.

5) Tfue

Turner "Tfue" is another controversial Twitch streamer. The former FaZe Clan member is perhaps best known for his legal battle with the esports organization, filing a lawsuit against them before having a counter lawsuit against him for breach of contract.

Tfue remains popular on Twitch, boasting over 11 million followers. He still plays Fortnite, a game he rose to prominence with after playing professionally on his streams.

4) Ibai

Barcelona-based Twitch streamer Ibai has over 11 million followers on Twitch. The Spanish-speaking Twitch streamer began his career doing Spanish broadcasts for League of Legends esports and has won The Esports Award for best streamer two years in a row.

Ibai recently broke the record for most concurrent viewers on a Twitch stream, hitting over 3.3 million viewers during a content creator boxing event hosted on his stream.

3) El Rubius

Ruben "El Rubius" is a Spanish-Norweigan Twitch streamer with 12.4 million subscribers. Although beginning on YouTube, he began streaming full time in 2018, mainly playing Fortnite.

Recently, El Rubius has played a variety of games on his stream, mainly Minecraft.

2) Auronplay

Raul "Auronplay" is a Spanish YouTuber and Twitch streamer primarily known for his Grand Theft Auto gameplay. In 2020, Auron joined the Spain RP server, a popular Spanish language GTA role-playing server.

His RP streams have become immensely popular, netting over 13 million followers on his Twitch channel.

1) Ninja

Tyler "Ninja" is still the most followed Twitch streamer by far, with over 18 million followers. Although his channel's growth has slowed considerably since its initial boom in 2018, Ninja remains the most recognizable name in streaming.

Ninja made waves in the industry when he signed his exclusivity deal with Mixer in 2019, and his popularity wasn't enough to keep the streaming platform up. He briefly streamed on YouTube before returning to Twitch. Ninja still primarily plays Fortnite following a renewed interest in the game with the "Zero Build" game mode.

