Who is Sodapoppin? Exploring the streaming career of OTK’s newest member

Thomas Chance Morris or Sodapoppin, as he is popularly known, is presently among the fastest-growing streamers on Twitch. As of July 2022, the Austin-born content creator has amassed over 8.8 million followers, making him the 10th biggest channel on the platform, behind the likes of xQc, Ibai and Ninja.

The 28-year-old is mostly popular for his IRL and gaming streams, which include various multiplayer games such as World of Warcraft.

On July 21, Sodapoppin was announced as the latest member of the Austin-based gaming organization, One True King. OTK primarily partakes in competitive gaming events for World of Warcraft.

Sodapoppin will join the likes of Mizkif, Asmongold, EsfandTV, Rich Campbell and Tips Out as the co-owners of the establishment. Moving forward, he will also be a content creator for them.

Tracking down the illustrious career of Sodapoppin

Although he has been active on the internet since 2008, Sodapoppin used to be renowned for streaming games on the now discontinued gaming server, Xfire. Much like Twitch, Xfire allowed users to directly stream gameplay to their targeted audiences.

After migrating to Twitch, he gradually became one of the most-watched World of Warcraft streamers on the platform. Sodapoppin was most notable for employing the Feral Druid in PvP. Feral Druids have massive damage mitigation abilities in the form of Survival Instincts and Barkskin.

The brand new OTK member invested the majority of his time streaming World of Warcraft until early 2015. Shortly thereafter, the Twitch star decided to make the risky choice to leave the game that had brought him enormous success.

Blowing up Among Us during the pandemic

Over the years, Thomas has expanded his content to other games. He can be classified as a variety streamer due to his ventures into other genres and games such as Among Us.

Even though the game was released in 2018, it was Sodapoppin's streams that made Among Us popular back in the pandemic. Forest Willard, the co-founder of Innersloth, Forest Willard, commented:

"The first thing we really noticed was a Twitch stream from Sodapoppin. We had various moments where we were like, 'We're doing well,' but it was that point where we saw that a lot of people and other streamers started to climb onboard."

Viewership and net worth

Although the 28-year-old's average monthly viewership has dropped from approximately 20K in 2021 to 15K in 2022, he appears to be unbothered and continues to stream at his usual pace.

According to some esport portals, Sodapoppin's net worth as of 2022, is around $5-9 million. With over eight million followers, the streamer is believed to make over $150K each month from his Twitch subs, ad revenues and brand deals. He also had his own merch dealership from which he is estimated to be earning over $1.5K.

Fans welcome Soda to OTK

Fellow streamers were excited after the Twitch Star's move to OTK was announced. Fans flocked to Twitter to congratulate the Austin-born streamer. Here are some of them:

Despite spending several years on Twitch, Sodapoppin has successfully retained his status as one of the biggest online stars. His tremendous success can be attributed to a consistent upload schedule and streaming a variety of games.

