Among Us collaborates with PUBG after months of hinting a Fortnite collab, fans left perplexed

The Fortnite community was left astonished a few days ago after PUBG New State announced a collaboration with the popular social deduction title, Among Us. Among Us became a rage during the pandemic last year and completely took over the streaming scene.

Epic Games is known for its conviction in securing collaborations, but it seems like for the first time, PUBG New State has defeated Epic Games in a race to ensure the partnership first.

Off late, Epic Games has secured multiple collaborations that have been a hit in the community. From Naruto to Dr. Strange, Chapter 3 has been a great ride for players who are fans of the popular franchises.

However, Among Us was one of the most requested collabs, and fans cannot fathom how PUBG New State secured it faster than Epic Games' Battle Royale.

Fortnite x Among Us Twitter conversation seems to have led to nothing

Fortnite Battle Royale has an Impostors mode that players can access in the Creative Hub. The mode gathered a lot of traffic back in Chapter 2 because it was broken with an XP glitch, and players were dropping in thousands until the mode crashed and devs had to rework the numbers.

However, having a game mode and having skins to go along with it is entirely different. PUBG New State has launched skins and cosmetics for Among Us in the game, something Fortnite players have also been waiting for for a long time.

The expectations were heightened last October when the Twitter handles of both the titles were caught conversing in public.

Fortnite @FortniteGame @AmongUsGame Big fans! We never got to talk about how you inspired us. What do you think about working on something fun together sometime? @AmongUsGame Big fans! We never got to talk about how you inspired us. What do you think about working on something fun together sometime?

These tweets assured fans that Epic Games would surely land a collaboration for outfits and cosmetics with Among Us. However, months went by, and nothing of the sort happened.

Fortnite players are now watching helplessly as New State players enjoy the unique spacesuit skins from the social deduction title.

SweetRabbit @SweetRabbitFN No way PUBG mobile got Among Us cosmetics before Fortnite No way PUBG mobile got Among Us cosmetics before Fortnite 😹 https://t.co/1EFVJ5xv24

BetterFNnews @betterFNnews @AmongUsGame what Happend to fortnite X AmongUs That you guys had shown to us last year? Pls respond @AmongUsGame what Happend to fortnite X AmongUs That you guys had shown to us last year? Pls respond

Players might be wondering what happened between the two titles, as the collaboration that was teased back in 2021 has still not happened.

Epic Games might be saving the collab for a later date, but currently, there seems to be little chance of it happening anytime soon.

Alexander Thomas @AIexanderThomas @SweetRabbitFN Wow I'm sad, now epic probably won't ever get the chance to have fortnite x among us. @SweetRabbitFN Wow I'm sad, now epic probably won't ever get the chance to have fortnite x among us.

Nonetheless, Fortnite players have a lot to look forward to. Chapter 3 has been a blast to date, and major updates are underway. There are also rumors of an Attack on Titans collaboration happening later in Chapter 3 Season 2.

Even if Epic Games cannot secure the Among Us collab, Donald Mustard and Co. have a lot more to offer.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar